Zach Doell
Latest Stories
Red Bull Frozen Rush: 900HP Pro-4 Trucks Attack the Hills of Maine
Think X Games meets NASCAR.
Review: Taking the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro from Barstow to Vegas
Photos by Mike Shin
The 2015 XC90 Sets a Beautiful Future Stage for Volvo
The completely redesigned Volvo XC90 elevates elegant safety.
This Ferrari F430 Got a New Facelift After a Police Chase
Check out these photos of a Ferrari F430 that crashed after a police chase.
Dacia Built the 'Dustruck' to Rival the AMG 6x6
Not enough money for the Mercedes AMG 6x6? Check out the budget-minded Dacia Dustruck 6x6.
BMW Driver Casually Runs a Guy Over, Gets Out, and Drives Away (Video)
A BMW driver in Russia casually ran a guy over, got out to inspect the damage, and then drove away.
Ford Will Auction Off an F-35 Themed Mustang
Ford will auction off an F-35 inspired 2015 Ford Mustang at the 2014 EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
A Toyota Prius Just Set the Nurburgring MPG Lap Record
The Toyota Prius just set a different type of lap record at the Nurburgring, an MPG record.
The Nissan CrossCabriolet and Cube are Dead
According to recent reports, 2014 will be the last year for the Nissan CrossCabriolet and the Cube.
All-Wheel Drive on the Next Toyota Prius?
According to recent reports, the next Toyota Prius could feature all-wheel drive.
BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra Could Arrive by 2017
According to recent reports, the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra sports cars could arrive as early as 2017.
Someone Totaled this Tesla Before it Left the Factory
This Tesla Model S crashed before it even left the factory parking lot. Forget depreciation off the dealer lot.
Scooter Traffic in Taiwan Borders on Insane (Video)
Think you've got bad traffic on your commute? You haven't seen anything like scooter traffic in Taiwain.
This 3,000-Horsepower Mustang Got Seriously Airborne
Check out this video of a 3,000-horsepower Ford Mustang going airborne at a drag strip in Georgia.
Top Gear in Trouble for Filming Near the Site of a Fatal Accident
The boys of Top Gear are in trouble once again after the crew filmed a scene at the site of a fatal crash.
A Lamborghini Aventador Burned to a Crisp on the German Autobahn
Check out these photos of a Lamborghini Aventador that burned up on the side of the Autobahn.
Get Grandma to Bingo Quickly in this 122mph Scooter
Check out this video of a mobility scooter hitting 122 miles per hour on the drag strip.
Pallet Skating: Convenient Transportation, Especially to the Emergency Room
Looking for a cheaper way to get around town than Uber or a taxi? Look no further than pallet skating on top of train tracks.