Featured
Latest Stories
President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.
According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.
Premiere: Trae Tha Truth Shares Videos for "Friends" and "Dayz I Prayed"
Trae Tha Truth recently visited Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts.
Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427
Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.
Premiere: Trae tha Truth Details Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts on New Track "What About Us"
Trae's 'Hometown Hero' is out later this month.
North America Hit Hardest by Natural Disasters in 2017
The death toll may be down, but that's not a reason to get lazy about climate change.
Eminem's "Lose Yourself" Lawsuit Winnings Will Be Donated to Hurricane Recovery
A New Zealand conservative party that used a "Lose Yourself" ripoff in a campaign ad lost the lawsuit this week.
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Man Who Was Helping With Hurricane Harvey Repair
Though necrotizing fasciitis is extremely rare, this is the third reported case related to Hurricane Harvey.
Deshaun Watson Donates His First Paycheck to Stadium Workers
The rookie gave over $27K to three women who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.
Roc Nation Auctioning Off Jackets Signed by Jay Z, J. Cole, and Cardi B for Hurricane Relief
The rare jackets were signed by performers at this year's Made in America Festival.
Hurricane Maria Grows to a Category 5 Storm as It Nears Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico governor has declared a state of emergency.
Vic Mensa Wants to Get Rid of Government’s Climate Change Deniers
If you don't accept the science, you're probably an idiot. Mensa agrees.
Beyoncé, Drake, DJ Khaled, and More Come Together to Help Hurricane Victims
The 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief' telethon included performances by Luis Fonsi, Stevie Wonder, Usher, and more.
Josh Gad Thanks Kirsten Bell for 'Literally' Saving His Family From Hurricane Irma
Bell managed to swing a hotel room for Gad's relatives who were stranded in Florida.
Beyoncé Heads to Hometown of Houston to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims
"This today is a celebration of survival."
God's No. 1 Stan Kirk Cameron Says Hurricanes Are Sent to Teach Everyone 'Humility'
If you're in the mood to hear some really dumb sh*t, Kirk Cameron's got you.
The Co-Creator of 'Rick and Morty' Proved How Ridiculous Joel Osteen's Prayer Line Is
Justin Roiland of 'Rick and Morty' acted as Rick to find out more about Joel Osteen's prayer line but what he discovered was pretty weird.
Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Irma
As Texas heals from damage inflicted by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma is pummeling the Caribbean islands and headed toward Florida.
JetBlue Is Offering $99 Flights Out of Florida Ahead of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma is already a Category 5 hurricane, and is expected to reach the U.S. this weekend.