Hurricane Harvey

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A satellite shot of Hurricane Florence
Life

President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.

According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.

Gavin Evans2518 days ago
Trae Tha Truth
Music

Premiere: Trae Tha Truth Shares Videos for "Friends" and "Dayz I Prayed"

Trae Tha Truth recently visited Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

Trace William Cowen2829 days ago
Catano town, in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Life

Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427

Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.

juliarp2899 days ago
harvey houston
Life

North America Hit Hardest by Natural Disasters in 2017

The death toll may be down, but that's not a reason to get lazy about climate change.

Julia Reiss3121 days ago
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Eminem
Music

Eminem's "Lose Yourself" Lawsuit Winnings Will Be Donated to Hurricane Recovery

A New Zealand conservative party that used a "Lose Yourself" ripoff in a campaign ad lost the lawsuit this week.

Trace William Cowen3186 days ago
harvey
Life

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Man Who Was Helping With Hurricane Harvey Repair

Though necrotizing fasciitis is extremely rare, this is the third reported case related to Hurricane Harvey.

Trace William Cowen3187 days ago
Deshaun Watson
Sports

Deshaun Watson Donates His First Paycheck to Stadium Workers

The rookie gave over $27K to three women who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

Shawn Setaro3215 days ago
Jay Z
Music

Roc Nation Auctioning Off Jackets Signed by Jay Z, J. Cole, and Cardi B for Hurricane Relief

The rare jackets were signed by performers at this year's Made in America Festival.

Trace William Cowen3216 days ago
Hurricane Harvey flooding
Life

Hurricane Maria Grows to a Category 5 Storm as It Nears Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico governor has declared a state of emergency.

Joshua Espinoza3224 days ago
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vic mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Wants to Get Rid of Government’s Climate Change Deniers

If you don't accept the science, you're probably an idiot. Mensa agrees.

Trace William Cowen3229 days ago
Hand in Hand
Music

Beyoncé, Drake, DJ Khaled, and More Come Together to Help Hurricane Victims

The 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief' telethon included performances by Luis Fonsi, Stevie Wonder, Usher, and more.

Joshua Espinoza3230 days ago
This is a photo of Kristen Bell.
Pop Culture

Josh Gad Thanks Kirsten Bell for 'Literally' Saving His Family From Hurricane Irma

Bell managed to swing a hotel room for Gad's relatives who were stranded in Florida.

Joshua Espinoza3233 days ago
beyonce
Music

Beyoncé Heads to Hometown of Houston to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

"This today is a celebration of survival."

Abel Shifferaw3234 days ago
kirk cameron
Pop Culture

God's No. 1 Stan Kirk Cameron Says Hurricanes Are Sent to Teach Everyone 'Humility'

If you're in the mood to hear some really dumb sh*t, Kirk Cameron's got you.

Trace William Cowen3234 days ago
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best shows on hulu rick and morty
Pop Culture

The Co-Creator of 'Rick and Morty' Proved How Ridiculous Joel Osteen's Prayer Line Is

Justin Roiland of 'Rick and Morty' acted as Rick to find out more about Joel Osteen's prayer line but what he discovered was pretty weird.

juliarp3235 days ago
hurricane irma
Life

Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Irma

As Texas heals from damage inflicted by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma is pummeling the Caribbean islands and headed toward Florida.

Kiana Fitzgerald3235 days ago
JetBlue plane
Life

JetBlue Is Offering $99 Flights Out of Florida Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is already a Category 5 hurricane, and is expected to reach the U.S. this weekend.

juliarp3235 days ago

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