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Exclusive: Ye's 2005 'George Bush Doesn't Care About Black People' Moment Dissected in New Docuseries
In 2005, Ye went off script during a Katrina telethon, ultimately making a statement that's still felt to this day.
All of New Orleans Loses Power As Hurricane Ida Causes 'Catastrophic Transmission Damage' (UPDATE)
Hurricane Ida, now a Category 4 storm, hit land on Sunday 16 years after the Category 3 Hurricane Katrina did the same, with winds reaching 150 miles per hour.
President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.
According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.
Florida Secretary of State Quits After Blackface Photos Surface
Michael Ertel has resigned from his post.
Brad Pitt Sued for Selling 'Defective' Homes to New Orleans Residents
The actor and his Make It Right Foundation are accused of selling "defectively and improperly constructed homes.” The property owners are suing for unfair trade practices, breach of contract, and fraud.
College Student Receives Car From CEO After Walking 20 Miles to Work
The CEO of an Alabama moving company was so touched by Walter Carr's story that he decided to give him his personal 2014 Ford Escape.
Wizards Player Kelly Oubre Jr. Opens Up About Mental Health: 'Deep Down Inside, I’m Going Through A Lot'
Kelly Oubre Jr. made the comments of NBC Sports’ ‘Wizards Tipoff’ podcast.
Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush Slam ‘Blowhard’ Donald Trump (UPDATE)
The Bush Presidents offer tough talk about Trump in their upcoming book.
'American Crime Story' Season 2 to Focus on Hurricane Katrina and George W. Bush
Ryan Murphy has revealed details about the second season of 'American Crime Story,' which focuses on Hurricane Katrina and George W. Bush.
Rob Ryan's NFL Network Debut: "Everything in New Orleans is Blamed On Me, Including Katrina"
It's good to leave room for improvement.
George W. Bush Returns to New Orleans, Says Everything Is Better Now
Ten years after Hurricane Katrina, George W. Bush returns to New Orleans.
10 Years After Katrina White Residents Say New Orleans Has "Mostly Recovered," Black Residents Disagree
Ten years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, a Louisiana State University study finds that opinions on the improvement of New Orleans are divided.
U.S. Has Been Totally Lucking Out In Terms of Not Getting Hit by Hurricanes
The U.S. is experiencing a major break from major hurricanes.
Follow the Warren Easton Football Team's Fight for a State Championship in Episode 2 of 'Glory Days'
Episode 2 of "Glory Days" details the championship journey of Warren Easton High School.