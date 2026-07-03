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Justin Bieber's 'SWAG II' Album: Features and Production Credits
For his second album of 2025, Bieber enlists Lil B and more.
50 Cent Trolls Hurricane Chris After He Claims 50 'Can't Out-Rap Me'
Chris recently slammed Fif for not booking local Shreveport, Louisiana talent at Humor & Harmony festival.
Hurricane Chris and Slim Jxmmi Trade Shots as Blowback Over Kendrick’s Halftime Show Selection Continues
The two rappers challenged each other to fight on Instagram.
Hurricane Chris Wanted 50 Cent to ‘Tap In’ to See What Shreveport Artists Have to Offer for Humor & Harmony
The rapper spoke to DJ Vlad about why he was pissed at Fif.
Hurricane Chris Says There’s ‘No Hate’ Towards 50 Cent, Wants to ‘Sit Down’ With Him to Clear Up ‘Big Misunderstanding’
Hurricane Chris says he wants to collaborate with 50 Cent in the future.
Hurricane Chris Rips 50 Cent for Not Any Having Louisiana Artists at His Shreveport Comedy Festival
The "A Bay Bay" artist thinks Fif just wanted the city's cheap land.
Hurricane Chris Eyeing Lawsuit Against Shreveport Police Department Following Murder Acquittal
The rapper claims the Shreveport Police Department didn't properly investigate his case and claimed they made his situation harder after finding out he was a rapper.
Rapper Hurricane Chris Acquitted on All Counts in Murder Trial
Shreveport, Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris has been found not guilty on all counts in his trial for the murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.
Hurricane Chris Indicted On Murder Charges
"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris has been indicted on murder charges in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana,
Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder in Louisiana (UPDATE)
Rapper Hurricane Chris, best known for his breakthrough 2007 single "A Bay Bay," has been arrested for second-degree murder in Louisiana, TMZ reports.
President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.
According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.