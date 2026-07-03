Hurricane-Chris

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(L-R) Justin Bieber, Jack Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber's 'SWAG II' Album: Features and Production Credits

For his second album of 2025, Bieber enlists Lil B and more.

Trace William Cowen315 days ago
50 Cent and Hurricane Chris
Music

50 Cent Trolls Hurricane Chris After He Claims 50 'Can't Out-Rap Me'

Chris recently slammed Fif for not booking local Shreveport, Louisiana talent at Humor & Harmony festival.

tara mahadevan674 days ago
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Splitscreen image of Hurricane Chris and 50 Cent
Pop Culture

Hurricane Chris Rips 50 Cent for Not Any Having Louisiana Artists at His Shreveport Comedy Festival

The "A Bay Bay" artist thinks Fif just wanted the city's cheap land.

Trey Alston698 days ago
Music

Hurricane Chris Eyeing Lawsuit Against Shreveport Police Department Following Murder Acquittal

The rapper claims the Shreveport Police Department didn't properly investigate his case and claimed they made his situation harder after finding out he was a rapper.

Mark Elibert1046 days ago
Hurricane Chris attends "Super Turnt" movie premiere at Mann Robinson Studios
Music

Rapper Hurricane Chris Acquitted on All Counts in Murder Trial

Shreveport, Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris has been found not guilty on all counts in his trial for the murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.

Joe Price1220 days ago
Hurricane Chris in 2014
Music

Hurricane Chris Indicted On Murder Charges

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris has been indicted on murder charges in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana,

Alex Galbraith2092 days ago
hurricane chris murder
Music

Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder in Louisiana (UPDATE)

Rapper Hurricane Chris, best known for his breakthrough 2007 single "A Bay Bay," has been arrested for second-degree murder in Louisiana, TMZ reports.

Joe Price2219 days ago
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A satellite shot of Hurricane Florence
Life

President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.

According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.

Gavin Evans2518 days ago

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