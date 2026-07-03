Latest Stories
Fundraiser for Nathan Bain’s Family Hits Goal Just Hours After Upsetting Duke
The hero of Stephen F. Austin's win over Duke is being rewarded with a wave of generosity.
Family Finds More Than 20 Kilos of Cocaine During Vacation in South Carolina
The package is valued at more than $600,000.
Kanye West and Rick Fox in Talks With Bahamian Government to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Dorian
Kanye West and Rick Fox visited the Bahamas to meet with government officials about helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Gave Up Vacation Money for Dorian Victims Gifted Free Disney World Trip
On his seventh birthday, Jacksonville, Florida resident Jermaine Bell received one hell of a gift.
Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas
Jordan hopes that his donation helps in the recovery of the place where he owns property and visits frequently.
Trump Shows Off a Hurricane Map That Was Seemingly Doctored to Support His False Claims
The map of Hurricane Dorian's path appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to include the state of Alabama.
Multiple Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Florida Beaches From Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian has resulted in mysterious bricks of cocaine washing up on two separate Florida beaches on Tuesday.