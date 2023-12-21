Camera Guy Bill Presents the 3rd Annual Hot Ones Awards

The end of the year is finally here, which means it's time to shout out and reward our favorite Hot Ones guests by reliving their best Hot Ones moments.

Dec 21, 2023
Complex Original
The year is officially coming to a close, which means the season everyone has been waiting for is here. No, we’re not talking about the holidays—we’re talking about awards season! The time has come for us to relive and reflect on the funniest, most ambitious, and best moments of your favorite celebrities over the past 365 days. And in true First We Feast style, Camera Guy Bill is here to kick it off with the 3rd Annual Hot Ones Awards, which is part of the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza. 

We’ve rewatched all the episodes from the past year, we’ve crunched the numbers, and the results are in. So whether a guest was caught sweating, caught slipping, or caught looking for the exit, these are the spiciest accolades any Hot Ones guest can receive. We also went back to the guest of the first-ever episode of Hot Ones, Tony Yayo, and presented him with the Hot Ones Lifetime Achievement Award. And because it really is the holiday season, bake the wings, prep the Hot Ones hot sauce, and have some eggnog nearby as you watch the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza and check out the winners of the 2023 Hot Ones Awards, presented by Camera Guy Bill. Then, be sure to peep their acceptance speeches in the full episode below. Happy Hot Ones Awards and Happy Holidays!

Favorite History Lesson: 

Cardi B 

Favorite Reactions:

LL Cool J

Most Effective Spice-Fighting Strategy:

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Wholesome Moment:

John Stamos

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Tony Yayo

View this video on YouTube

 

Steve-O returns to face for this THIRD showdown with the wings of death in the THIRD Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza! This end-of-year tradition is our way of saying thank you to the fans and raising money for our official Hot Ones charity partner, Common Threads. And what a show we have in store: Sean Evans plays a holiday-themed round of "would you rather?" with kids of Common Threads! Esther Choi (Heat Eaters) cooks Nashville-style Korean fried chicken with Hot Ones legend Chili Klaus! Camera Guy Bill presents the 2023 Hot Ones Awards! And Steve-O takes on the wings of death and discusses his Hot Ones history, Jackass lore, and an elusive stunt he's always wanted to try. His latest special "Steve O's Bucket List" is now available at SteveO.com We hope you enjoy the show, and if you're a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we'd appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!
Steve-O Is Extra Naughty For the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza | Hot Ones

