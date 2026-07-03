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Latest Stories

Keke Palmer Breaks Silence on Sean Evans Dating Rumors
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer is 'Taking it Day by Day' with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans

From ‘love at first hot wing’ to late-night Lucali dates, Palmer opens up about her chemistry with Evans and why they’re taking it day by day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Recalls Covering up 'Dumb' Tattoo of Words of Wisdom From Dave Chappelle

The comedian revealed earlier this year that he's removing almost all of his 200 tattoos.

tara mahadevan353 days ago
(L) Nicole Scherzinger in a red dress. (R) Prince performing with a guitar, both against vibrant backgrounds.
Music

Nicole Scherzinger Recalls Prince Hiding Behind Bush ‘Trying to Get My Attention’ at Vegas Hotel

The former Pussycall Doll frontwoman called the late singer “my mentor, my friend, and my brother."

Alex Ocho365 days ago
(L-R) Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List

The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.

Alex Ocho373 days ago
K-Pop superstar Jennie with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a white top, speaking or reacting, set against a black background.
Music

Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool

The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
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Doechii
Pop Culture

Doechii Says a 'Straight Man' Is Her Biggest Dating Red Flag

She also mentioned having bad musical tastes too.

Trey Alston497 days ago
Bad Bunny in a winter hat sits at a table with various hot sauces, holding a red napkin.
Music

Watch Bad Bunny Tap Out of ‘Hot Ones’: ‘My Ass Is Gonna Burst'

Bad Bunny's new album might be burning up the charts, but he couldn't handle the heat on the latest episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Alex Ocho540 days ago
Nicki Minaj poses in lace outfit against event backdrop
Music

Ice Spice Explains What Smoochie, Jaddy, and Deady Lyrics Mean

The Bronx rapper shed light on her neighborhood's slang on the latest edition of 'Hot Ones.'

Brad Callas840 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow in a sleek black outfit with a simple design, attending an event
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow on Superhero Movies: ‘Can Only Make So Many Good Ones That Feel Truly Original’

The actress starred in the 'Iron Man' films and other MCU movies.

Alex Ocho845 days ago
Music

Cardi B Doesn’t Think Aliens Are Real, Asks Why They Haven’t 'Invaded' Us If They Exist

The rapper weighs in on alien life and explains her theory on why they aren't real.

Alex Ocho1022 days ago
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Music

Watch Cardi B Fangirl Out About President Franklin D. Roosevelt Once Again on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘I Love FDR’

Cardi has long been enamored by the late president and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

tara mahadevan1023 days ago
Sports

Steph Curry Recalls His Favorite Kobe Bryant Memories on 'Hot Ones'

As the latest to take on the wings of death, Steph Curry gets sentimental about the late Kobe Bryant on 'Hot Ones.'

Alex Ocho1084 days ago
Pop Culture

Bert Kreischer Relives His First Encounter with the Wings of Death | Hot Ones Classics

Bert Kreischer takes a spicy trip down memory lane in the first-ever Hot Ones: Classics, where Sean Evans and an illustrious past guest rewatch an old episode a

First We Feast1163 days ago
Lenny Kravitz Stays Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Lenny Kravitz Stays Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Lenny Kravitz is a four-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter and one of the seminal rock artists of his generation, selling more than 40 million records

First We Feast1254 days ago
Zoe Saldaña Gets Scorched By Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’

With the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water' set to hit theaters later this month, Zoe Saldaña joins Sean Evans for a hot sauce-fueled discussion.

Trace William Cowen1324 days ago
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ramy youssef hot ones episode
Pop Culture

Ramy Youssef Reflects on His First Experience With a Heckler on ‘Hot Ones’

On the latest 'Hot Ones,' Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef opens up about everything from the continued influence of Larry David to dealing with hecklers.

Trace William Cowen1338 days ago
Emma Chamberlain Has a Spiritual Awakening While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Emma Chamberlain Looks Back on Her and Jack Harlow's Viral Met Gala Clip on ‘Hot Ones’

Emma Chamberlain talks Jack Harlow, the evolution of her editing style, the best types of peanut butter, and much more in the latest 'Hot Ones.'

Trace William Cowen1352 days ago
Cate Blanchett Pretends No One's Watching While Eating Spicy Wings Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Cate Blanchett Shares Trick to Cry on Command on ‘Hot Ones’

The consistently acclaimed actress can currently be seen in Todd Field's unanimously acclaimed new film 'Tár,' which hits additional theaters this week.

Trace William Cowen1359 days ago

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