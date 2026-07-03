Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, and Other Creatives Entrust Architect Oana Stănescu to Bring Their Grand Ideas to Life
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Oana Stănescu is the architect who has worked on Virgil Abloh’s Off-White’s first flagship, Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour, secret Nike projects & more.Lei Takanashi
From Harvard to Pepperdine, these are the 50 most beautiful universities and college campuses in the United States and beyond.Complex
On the eve of the release of Lil Pump's 'Harverd Dropout,' producer Diablo discusses the album's creation over the course of a year and a half.Shawn Setaro
Travis Scott visited Harvard for a "Master Class on Creativity" this week. Here's what went down.Eric Skelton