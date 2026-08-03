GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Pays Harvard Grad School Bill for Tuskegee Alum

How a Tuskegee grad’s Harvard dream almost fell apart—and the quiet Tyler Perry gesture that changed everything overnight.

Tyler Perry Covers Harvard University Student's Full Tuition
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Tyler Perry quietly paid the remaining tuition balance for Tuskegee graduate Janay Duberry so she could attend Harvard Graduate School of Education, turning her acceptance into a real opportunity.
  • Duberry, an aspiring educator and writer, said Perry’s gift gave her “stability and peace of mind” and thanked him for investing in her purpose and future work in books and education.
  • The tuition assist adds to Perry’s recent philanthropy, which includes attempts to support unpaid TSA workers during a government shutdown and a nearly $1.4 million donation to groups helping families hit by SNAP benefit cuts.

Tyler Perry has quietly changed another life through his philanthropy—this time helping a student turn a Harvard dream into reality.

Janay Duberry, a graduate of Tuskegee University, revealed to People that Perry paid the remaining balance of her tuition at Harvard Graduate School of Education after financial aid still left her with a significant gap. The aspiring educator and writer shared the news in a series of emotional Instagram posts, explaining that Perry's generosity removed the final obstacle standing between her and graduate school.

"After years of writing, building, networking, and earning my degree at Tuskegee University, I was accepted into Harvard," Duberry wrote. "Harvard gave me generous financial aid, but I still faced a significant financial gap and did not know how I would make this dream a reality."

She said that changed when Perry stepped in.

"He generously covered the remaining balance of my tuition, allowing me to enter this next chapter with greater stability and peace of mind," Duberry wrote. "Your generosity has opened the door for me to continue my education, strengthen my voice as a writer and educator, and move closer to the forthcoming books and educational work I have been building."

Duberry also thanked Perry for believing in her future, adding, "You are a true light in the Black community. I love you, and I am overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful beyond words. Thank you for investing in my purpose and helping make this dream a reality."

The Alabama native plans to pursue a master's degree in education, building on the foundation she established at Tuskegee as she continues developing her work as both a writer and educator.

In a follow-up post, she reflected on the journey that brought her to Cambridge, writing, "Mother Tuskegee prepared me to walk through doors I once only dreamed about. Harvard became the next chapter, but Tuskegee will always be the foundation."

The tuition gift is the latest in a string of high-profile philanthropic efforts from Perry. Earlier this year, he made headlines after attempting to help unpaid TSA officers during the federal government shutdown.

After initially being prevented from handing cash directly to workers because of federal ethics rules, Perry's team distributed $1,000 gift cards to roughly 250 TSA employees at Atlanta's airport before those cards were later recalled over policy concerns.

Months earlier, in November 2025, he donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations assisting families affected by reductions in SNAP benefits during another government funding crisis.

At the time, Perry explained why those issues hit close to home.

"If you've never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children," he said. "For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula."

Related Stories

Tyler Perry's Stake in BET+ Absorbed by Paramount
Pop Culture

Paramount Buys Out Tyler Perry’s BET+ Stake in Streaming Shake-Up

What Paramount’s BET+ takeover means for Tyler Perry, his hit series, and the future of Black streaming culture on one mega platform.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M for SNAP Recipients Amid Ongoing Shutdown
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Drops $1.4M to Keep SNAP Families Fed During Shutdown

'Compassion is not political,' he said about his donation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Pastor Marvin Winans' Church Following Viral Video
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Bishop Marvin Winans' Church Following Viral Video

The filmmaker made a donation to the pastor's Perfecting Church in Detroit, MI.

Bernadette Giacomazzo281 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
SportsKlay Thompson Responds to Kevin Durant Saying He Was ‘Never an MVP Candidate’: ‘Aye Man U Good?'
4
BetsCam Skattebo Injury Update: Will Giants RB Play Week 1?
5
Music50 Cent Has Even More to Say About Rick Ross's 'Set in Stone' Numbers: 'Can't Fake It Forever'
6
MusicASAP Rocky Says Owl in Crosshairs and Rat Imagery During His Tour Was 'For All Them N***as'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App