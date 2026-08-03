Tyler Perry Pays Harvard Grad School Bill for Tuskegee Alum

Janay Duberry, a graduate of Tuskegee University, revealed to People that Perry paid the remaining balance of her tuition at Harvard Graduate School of Education after financial aid still left her with a significant gap. The aspiring educator and writer shared the news in a series of emotional Instagram posts, explaining that Perry's generosity removed the final obstacle standing between her and graduate school.

"After years of writing, building, networking, and earning my degree at Tuskegee University, I was accepted into Harvard," Duberry wrote. "Harvard gave me generous financial aid, but I still faced a significant financial gap and did not know how I would make this dream a reality."

She said that changed when Perry stepped in.

"He generously covered the remaining balance of my tuition, allowing me to enter this next chapter with greater stability and peace of mind," Duberry wrote. "Your generosity has opened the door for me to continue my education, strengthen my voice as a writer and educator, and move closer to the forthcoming books and educational work I have been building."

Duberry also thanked Perry for believing in her future, adding, "You are a true light in the Black community. I love you, and I am overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful beyond words. Thank you for investing in my purpose and helping make this dream a reality."

The Alabama native plans to pursue a master's degree in education, building on the foundation she established at Tuskegee as she continues developing her work as both a writer and educator.