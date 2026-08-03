Tyler Perry Pays Harvard Grad School Bill for Tuskegee Alum

Key Takeaways
- Tyler Perry quietly paid the remaining tuition balance for Tuskegee graduate Janay Duberry so she could attend Harvard Graduate School of Education, turning her acceptance into a real opportunity.
- Duberry, an aspiring educator and writer, said Perry’s gift gave her “stability and peace of mind” and thanked him for investing in her purpose and future work in books and education.
- The tuition assist adds to Perry’s recent philanthropy, which includes attempts to support unpaid TSA workers during a government shutdown and a nearly $1.4 million donation to groups helping families hit by SNAP benefit cuts.
Tyler Perry has quietly changed another life through his philanthropy—this time helping a student turn a Harvard dream into reality.
Janay Duberry, a graduate of Tuskegee University, revealed to People that Perry paid the remaining balance of her tuition at Harvard Graduate School of Education after financial aid still left her with a significant gap. The aspiring educator and writer shared the news in a series of emotional Instagram posts, explaining that Perry's generosity removed the final obstacle standing between her and graduate school.
"After years of writing, building, networking, and earning my degree at Tuskegee University, I was accepted into Harvard," Duberry wrote. "Harvard gave me generous financial aid, but I still faced a significant financial gap and did not know how I would make this dream a reality."
She said that changed when Perry stepped in.
"He generously covered the remaining balance of my tuition, allowing me to enter this next chapter with greater stability and peace of mind," Duberry wrote. "Your generosity has opened the door for me to continue my education, strengthen my voice as a writer and educator, and move closer to the forthcoming books and educational work I have been building."
Duberry also thanked Perry for believing in her future, adding, "You are a true light in the Black community. I love you, and I am overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful beyond words. Thank you for investing in my purpose and helping make this dream a reality."
The Alabama native plans to pursue a master's degree in education, building on the foundation she established at Tuskegee as she continues developing her work as both a writer and educator.
In a follow-up post, she reflected on the journey that brought her to Cambridge, writing, "Mother Tuskegee prepared me to walk through doors I once only dreamed about. Harvard became the next chapter, but Tuskegee will always be the foundation."
The tuition gift is the latest in a string of high-profile philanthropic efforts from Perry. Earlier this year, he made headlines after attempting to help unpaid TSA officers during the federal government shutdown.
After initially being prevented from handing cash directly to workers because of federal ethics rules, Perry's team distributed $1,000 gift cards to roughly 250 TSA employees at Atlanta's airport before those cards were later recalled over policy concerns.
Months earlier, in November 2025, he donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations assisting families affected by reductions in SNAP benefits during another government funding crisis.
At the time, Perry explained why those issues hit close to home.
"If you've never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children," he said. "For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula."