Travis Scott Wants to Study Architecture at Harvard After Wrapping Tour

Travis Scott has big plans for when he wraps up his Circus Maximus Tour.

In an interview with Chris Heath for GQ, La Flame said that he plans to partially shift his focus from music to pursue another passion of his: architecture. “I’m going to Harvard for architecture school," he said, noting that he's already taken a couple of visits to the school and has researched the admissions process. "I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts."

Asked how soon he plans to start studying, he revealed that he's set to pursue architecture when the Circus Maximus Tour in support of Utopia wraps up in January next year. "Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour," he explained, noting that he was very serious about it. Asked if he'll be studying architecture full-time, he confirmed as such and said he'll even move to Boston for it. "It'd probably be like four years," he said. "I'm still going to make music, of course."

Scott added that this is something he's been hoping to do for quite a while. "I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?” he said. “When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting. And I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver. A lot of things intrigue me. Like, I’m doing rehearsals now and I’m always asking questions about even just structural and staging and how it can be built.”