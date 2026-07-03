Harrison Barnes

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The summer of 2016 will live in NBA lore. As the influx of TV rights money hit the salary cap, teams threw around their new cash like a rapper out on the town, dishing out deals far more lucrative than many players deserved. Which of the terrible contracts currently floating around the league are the worst of the worst
Aaron C. Mansfield

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Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes in 2016
Sports

Draymond Green Says Harrison Barnes Is Still Mad at Him for Recruiting Kevin Durant in 2016

Draymond Green believes Harrison Barnes is still angry at him for pushing the Warriors to sign Durant in 2016, which resulted in Barnes leaving for Dallas.

Brad Callas1178 days ago
michelle
Life

Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and More Share Open Letter in Support of For the People Act

Michelle Obama and other When We All Vote co-chairs and supporters joined up on Tuesday to urge Americans to get involved with supporting the legislation.

Trace William Cowen1942 days ago
Harrison Barnes
Life

Harrison Barnes and Malik Jackson to Help Pay for Atatiana Jefferson's Funeral

Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer last week during a wellness check.

Joshua Espinoza2464 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball
Sports

LeBron James Criticizes NBA After Harrison Barnes Is Traded Mid-Game

As it turns out, Barnes knew he was being traded before he suited up for Wednesday's game.

Xavier Hamilton2717 days ago
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USA Basketball Sneakers vs. China
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Every Sneaker Worn by Team USA in the Olympic Opener

Jimmy Butler debuts the Air Jordan 31 against China.

Brandon Richard3631 days ago
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Sports

Harrison Barnes Reveals Mark Cuban Doesn't Order Pancakes at IHOP, is Psyched for Rio

We had a chance to catch up the Maverick’s forward prior to the U.S. kicking off its run of exhibitions before Rio and we talked about his trip to IHOP.

Jason Fitter3644 days ago
Sports

Andrew Bogut Reportedly Traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Bogut apparently traded for a second round pick

Complex Australia3664 days ago
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Harrison Barnes Agrees to Deal With Mavericks After Kevin Durant Announces Decision to Join Warriors

Harrison Barnes has reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $94 million deal with the Mavericks.

Chris Yuscavage3665 days ago
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The Sneakers the USA Men's National Team Should Wear in the Rio Olympics

USA-themed sneakers have always been huge in the Olympics, and this is what we think the team should wear.

Russ Bengtson3665 days ago
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Sports

Here’s a Running List of All the Signings Made During 2016 NBA Free Agency

Check out all of the 2016 NBA free agency signings that have been made so far.

Chris Yuscavage3668 days ago
Sports

Watch Harrison Barnes Play NBA 2K16 Against an 87-Year Old Lady and Other Perfect Strangers

Harrison Barnes was so bored at home, he opened his door to three strangers to play him in NBA 2K16.

Dana Scott3754 days ago
2016 Sneaker Free Agents
Sneakers

This Year's Biggest Sneaker Free Agents

Who will make the biggest long-term impact?

Brandon Richard3780 days ago
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Sports

The Most Embarrassing Ankle-Breakers of 2015

These are the top crossovers of the year.

Maurice Peebles3874 days ago
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