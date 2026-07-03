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Person in Joker costume with green hair and white face paint, wearing a suit and bow tie, on a street at night.
Music

King Combs Follows in Diddy's Footsteps With Joker Costume for Halloween

King's father, Diddy, previously donned a Joker look for Halloween 2022.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn filming the Joker sequel in New York City
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Seen Filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn in NYC (UPDATE)

With production underway on Todd Phillips' 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fully underway, Lady Gaga has been spotted in costume as Harley Quinn in NYC.

Joe Price1210 days ago
Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1248 days ago
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Reportedly in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga has been involved in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming 'Joker' sequel, which will reportedly be a musical.

Jose Martinez1494 days ago
kimmel-james-gunn-robbie-cena
Pop Culture

James Gunn and Margot Robbie Detail 'Suicide Squad' Scene He ‘Never Thought She’d Be Able to Do’ Involving Her Feet

Appearing on 'Kimmel,' director James Gunn told guest host Anthony Anderson that Margot Robbie accomplished a wild feat with her feet in 'The Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price1821 days ago
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The Suicide Squad
Pop Culture

Early Reactions for James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Are In

Early reactions for 'The Suicide Squad,' which was directed by James Gunn, have arrived. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO Max next month.

Abel Shifferaw1828 days ago
margot-robbie
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie on Future With DC: ‘I Need a Break From Harley Because She’s Exhausting’

Next month Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad,' but beyond that her future as the character is unclear.

Joe Price1831 days ago
Harley Quinn Animated
Pop Culture

Scene of Batman Performing Oral Sex on Catwoman Reportedly Cut From ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series

A scene where Batman performed oral sex on Catwoman was reportedly cut from the upcoming third season of the animated 'Harley Quinn' TV series.

Gavin Evans1859 days ago
robbie gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Reveals He and Margot Robbie Have ‘Discussed’ Working on Another Harley Quinn Project

James Gunn revealed on Instagram that he and Margot Robbie have talked about working on another Harley Quinn project together, following 'The Suicide Squad.'

tara mahadevan1970 days ago
james gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says Nobody’s Safe in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Since He Was Granted ‘Full Freedom to Kill Anyone’

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is scheduled to arrive next August, and the writer-director is warning fans to not get too attached to the characters. 

Joe Price2090 days ago
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David Ayer and Margot Robbie
Pop Culture

'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Responds to Criticism Over Harley Quinn Portrayal

David Ayer, the director and writer behind 2016's 'Suicide Squad​​​​​​​,' has addressed criticism over how he portrayed Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. 

Joe Price2279 days ago
James Gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Confirms 'The Suicide Squad' Has Wrapped Filming

In an emotional post on Instagram, director and writer James Gunn has revealed that shooting on 'The Suicide Squad​​​​​​​' has wrapped.

Joe Price2329 days ago
Margot Robbie at the World Premiere of 'Birds of Prey'
Pop Culture

'Birds of Prey' Stumbles at Box Office With $33 Million Opening Weekend

Despite soaring expectations, DC's 'Birds of Prey' failed to hit its mark at the box office. 

Xavier Hamilton2350 days ago
Birds of Prey
Pop Culture

'Birds of Prey' is the DCEU's First Fun Movie

'Birds of Prey' is DC’s attempt to make Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn the master of her own narrative and giving her the shine she deserves.

Andie Park2352 days ago

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