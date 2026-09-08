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Andie Park

Joined November 2019 | 22 posts
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The Best TV Shows of 2020

The Best TV Shows of 2020

Despite a harrowing 2020, TV hit high points. From 'P-Valley' to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' these are Complex's picks for best shows of 2020.

Andie Park2115 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)

The world of television is cluttered, and 2020 might be a mess, but we have gotten some dope TV out of it. Here are the best TV shows of 2020 (so far).

Andie Park2271 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Insecure' and 'What We Do in the Shadows'

This week, Mark Hamill became a vampire while Issa and Molly broke up. Here are the best TV shows and movies we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2316 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Billions', 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

From the finale of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' to the latest on 'Insecure', here are the best TV shows and movies we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2323 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Insecure', 'All Day and A Night', and more

From the 'Better Things' Season 4 finale to Ashton Sanders' new drama on Netflix, here are the best things we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2330 days ago
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Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Beastie Boys Story', 'Better Call Saul', and more

From the 'Beastie Boys Story' live documentary to the Season 5 finale of 'Better Call Saul', here are the best new movies and TV shows we watched this week.

Andie Park2337 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Insecure', 'Better Call Saul', and More

From Issa's 'Insecure' return to an episode that could spell trouble on 'Better Call Saul,' here are the best TV shows and movies we watched this week.

Andie Park2344 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Better Call Saul,' an 'Insecure' Preview, and More

From a brilliant 'Better Call Saul' to a look ahead at Season 4 of 'Insecure', here are the best TV shows and movies we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2351 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Better Call Saul,' 'Better Things,' and More

Sam goes to New Orleans and 'Better Call Saul' heats up on the best TV shows and movies we watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2358 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Better Call Saul,' and More

From another dope finale of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to a 'Better' showdown, here's a look at the best new TV shows and movies we watched this week.

Andie Park2365 days ago
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Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'The Plot Against America,' 'Briarpatch,' and More

From the new HBO series to a dope new episode of 'Briarpatch', here's a look at the best new TV shows and movies we watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2372 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'The Hunt,' 'Better Call Saul,' and More

From the finale of 'The Outsider' to Blumhouse's 'The Hunt,' here's a look the best new TV shows and movies we watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2379 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Better Call Saul', 'Better Things', and more

From the return of 'Better Things' to this week's 'Better Call Saul', here are the best new TV shows and movies we've watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2386 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'The Invisible Man', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', and More

From Pete Davidson's latest special to 'The Invisible Man', here's a look at the best TV and movies we've watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2393 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Hunters', 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', and More

From Al Pacino's first TV series to the acclaimed 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire', here are the best movies and TV shows we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2400 days ago
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Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'The Photograph,' and More

From 'The Photograph' to the latest episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', here are the best TV shows and movies that we watched (read: streamed) this week.

Andie Park2407 days ago
Best of the Week: TV Shows and Movies

The Best New TV Shows & Movies This Week: 'The Outsider,' 'Briarpatch,' and More

From more 'Curb' to USA's new series 'Briarpatch', here are the best new TV shows and movies we've watched (and streamed) this week.

Andie Park2414 days ago
Birds of Prey

'Birds of Prey' is the DCEU's First Fun Movie

'Birds of Prey' is DC’s attempt to make Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn the master of her own narrative and giving her the shine she deserves.

Andie Park2414 days ago

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