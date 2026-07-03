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Facade of a building with the inscription "The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."
Music

Jazz Group Cancels New Year’s Eve Concert After Trump Renames Kennedy Center

The Cookers canceled their New Year’s Eve concert after President Trump renamed the Kennedy Center.

tara mahadevan199 days ago
Jeff Goldblum at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, wearing a patterned suit, black shirt, and sunglasses, with a hand on his chest.
Style

The Wizard of Wristwork: A Closer Look at Jeff Goldblum’s Million-Dollar Watch Collection

From diamond-studded Cartiers to a million-dollar Jacob & Co. timepiece, Jeff Goldblum’s watches are nothing short of showstopping.

Shinnie Park478 days ago
Christopher ward doxa grand seiko watches
Style

10 Affordable Watch Alternatives to the Most Aspirational Pateks, Rolexes, and More

Do you have champagne taste but a beer budget? Here are 10 watch brands and models to check out while you save for your grail.

Alex Chau688 days ago
Life

Hamilton Landlord Reportedly Shot And Killed His 2 Tenants In Dispute

Three people in Hamilton are dead following a dispute between a landlord and his tenants.

Louis Pavlakos1145 days ago
person holding phone with uber
Life

Uber Releases Average Rider Rating Rankings For Canada, Ottawa Ranked Last

Uber Canada took to Twitter to reveal which Canadian cities ranked the highest and lowest in rider ratings with Ottawa ranking last and Sherbrooke ranking first

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
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a boogie wit da hoodie photo
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds 8 Canadian Cities to 'Me vs. Myself' Tour

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is expanding his 'Me vs. Myself' tour to 8 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Laval, Hamilton, Ottawa.

Louis Pavlakos1215 days ago
canadian elite basketball league
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Announces Television Deal with TSN for 2023 Season

TSN has partnered with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) where the sports channel will air select games throughout the 2023 season.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
A view of the Skyline in downtown Toronto from Ward Island.
Life

Canada Has 4 of the 5 Most Unaffordable Cities in North America: Study

According to a study by PolicyAdvisor, four out of the five of the most expensive cities in Canada and the U.S. are Canadian due to cost of living.

Sydney Brasil1488 days ago
family-cat-hamilton-pizza-delivery-man
Life

Pizza Delivery Driver Allegedly Steals Hamilton Family's Cat

The delivery man allegedly scooped the cat up and drove off with it, only to release it about 10 kilometres away from its home. The cat is still missing.

Elisa Ammaturo1557 days ago
hand holding a quickstrip
Life

A Canadian Company Is Creating COVID Vaccine Strips You Can Eat

Using orally dissolvable QuickStrip™ technology, proteins can be delivered through the inside of your cheek or under your tongue to elicit an immune response.

Natalie Harmsen1835 days ago
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hamilton
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Reunites Original Cast of 'Hamilton' for 'Some Good News' Show

Actor-director John Krasinski is back to spread more positivity with the second episode of his 'Some Good News' YouTube series.

Joe Price2293 days ago
bruno disney
Pop Culture

Disney Signs Bruno Mars to Produce and Star in Music-Driven Film

Previously, Bruno Mars was a featured voice in the 2014 animated film 'Rio 2.'

tara mahadevan2353 days ago
hamilton
Pop Culture

'Hamilton' Show Ends in Multiple Injuries After Medical Emergency Gets Mistaken for Active Shooter

A member of the audience had a medical emergency that made their automated external defibrillator to go off and trigger an alarm.

Joe Price2708 days ago
Obama billboard charts
Music

Obama Makes Billboard’s Hot R&B Chart With 'Hamilton' Collab

No. 44 landed in the No. 22 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart this week.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2752 days ago
obama
Music

Obama Drops Some Spoken Word on Lin-Manuel Miranda's "One Last Time (44 Remix)"

Obama, the greatest guest artist of all time, joins Lin for the "44 remix" of "One Last Time."

Trace William Cowen2765 days ago
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