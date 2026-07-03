Richard Hamilton

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Sports

The Pistons Will Retire Rip Hamilton's Jersey in February

Richard Hamilton will have his jersey retired by the Detroit Pistons in February.

Aaron C. Mansfield3492 days ago
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Sports

Rip Hamilton Remembers the Time Michael Jordan Told Him He Wasn't Good Enough to Wear Air Jordans

Watch Rip Hamilton talk about the time Michael Jordan told him he wasn’t good enough to wear Air Jordans.

Chris Yuscavage3501 days ago
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Sports

Rip Hamilton on How He Almost Got Traded for Kobe Bryant: "It Was Close to Happening"

Kobe Bryant could be ending his career with the Pistons right now.

Chris Yuscavage3753 days ago
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Sneakers

Richard Hamilton Gave a Child at the Airport a Pair of Autographed Jordans

Good guy Richard Hamilton gave away a pair of autographed sneakers.

Rajah Allarey3834 days ago
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Sneakers

Richard Hamilton Says the Air Jordan II Is His Favorite Sneaker to Play In

The time-time NBA All-Star can't get enough of these.

Riley Jones3852 days ago
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Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Made Michael Jordan Give Him the Air Jordan IIIs Off His Feet

Rip Hamilton shows off a pair of game-worn and signed "True Blue" IIIs given to him by Michael Jordan.

Amir Ismael3884 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Still Hooks Up Richard Hamilton with Early Sneakers

Richard Hamilton got one of the best Air Jordan releases of the year early.

Marco Negrete3893 days ago
Sneakers

The Best Look Yet at the Upcoming "Black/Metallic Silver" Jordan VI Low (UPDATE)

The "Black/Chrome" Air Jordan VI Low is releasing again this summer for the first time since 2002.

Riley Jones3980 days ago
Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Is Giving Away Air Jordan XIs for Christmas

Rip Hamilton is giving away Air Jordan XI sneakers for Christmas.

John Q Marcelo4237 days ago
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Sneakers

Rasheed Wallace Got a Nike Air Force 1 Cake For His 40th Birthday

Rasheed Wallace's "Nike Air Force 1" 40th Birthday Cake

Rajah Allarey4317 days ago
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Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Shows He's "Bin" Had Heat

Rip Bin had these IXs.

Rajah Allarey4375 days ago
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Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Wants to Know What You Think About Fusion Jordans

Rip Hamilton shows off a pair of the Air Jordan Fusion IV "Black Laser" from 2010.

John Q Marcelo4376 days ago
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Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Pulled Some Old Air Jordans from Storage

Rip Hamilton was going through his storage boxes and found some very rare PE sneakers.

John Q Marcelo4392 days ago
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Sneakers

This Is How Rip Hamilton Gives Away His Sneakers

Find out how Jordan Brand athlete and former NBA player Rip Hamilton gives away his sneakers.

John Q Marcelo4412 days ago
Sneakers

Rip Hamilton Still Has a Deadstock Pair of Air Jordan 2009 PEs

A look at Richard Hamilton's Air Jordan 2009 PE sneakers.

John Q Marcelo4453 days ago
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