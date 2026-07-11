Harlem Basketball Tournament Shooting Kills Brooklyn Man, Two Others Wounded

A community basketball tournament in Harlem turned deadly this weekend when gunfire erupted on the court, leaving a Brooklyn man dead and two others injured.

According to The New York Post, the shooting happened on Friday night (July 10) around 10:30 p.m. during the Kingdome Basketball Tournament at the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers basketball courts.

Police said a 35-year-old man from Brooklyn, who was participating in the tournament, was shot twice in the head. Witnesses told authorities he was struck once more after he had already fallen to the ground from the first shot. He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man was struck in the shin, while a 22-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm. Both were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to recover.

The deceased was later identified as Kinu Rochford, a 35-year-old Brooklyn resident and former Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball player. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not announced a motive.