Music

Ksoo Files to Appeal Life Sentence for 2020 Murder Conviction

The rapper seeks to overturn his conviction in the killing of Jacksonville rapper Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick Jr.

Rapper Ksoo with long, dark dreadlocks and a neutral expression.
Image via Action News Jax/YouTube

Rapper Ksoo has filed a request to appeal his life sentence for murder.

According to court records reviewed by Complex, the 27-year-old rapper (born Hakeem Robinson) filed a request last month to appeal the life sentence he received for the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Jacksonville rapper Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr.

The request was filed on February 10 and remains pending.

Ksoo and his cousin Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker Jr. were both convicted in July 2025 and later sentenced to life in prison for McCormick's killing that September. The murder was described as occurring "in broad daylight."

Ksoo previously pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian "Lil Bibby" Gainer Jr., who was shot at the Hilltop Village apartments in Jacksonville and found dead in the parking lot after a 911 call.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder in Gainer's death.

Ksoo's brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., received a 12-year sentence for pleading guilty to accessory after the fact in connection with McCormick's ambush murder.

Their father, Abdul Robinson Sr., was sentenced to time served for helping Whitaker and Dominique "Butta" Barner escape after the shooting, with both testifying against Hakeem and Whitaker at trial. Barner was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to records reviewed by News4Jax, Ksoo was brought into RMC (Reception and Medical Center) Main Unit in Lake Butler, Florida on Tuesday (March 3). His confinement status is reportedly listed as “not eligible for regular visits.”

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