Ksoo Files to Appeal Life Sentence for 2020 Murder Conviction

Rapper Ksoo has filed a request to appeal his life sentence for murder.

According to court records reviewed by Complex, the 27-year-old rapper (born Hakeem Robinson) filed a request last month to appeal the life sentence he received for the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Jacksonville rapper Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr.

The request was filed on February 10 and remains pending.

Ksoo and his cousin Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker Jr. were both convicted in July 2025 and later sentenced to life in prison for McCormick's killing that September. The murder was described as occurring "in broad daylight."

Ksoo previously pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian "Lil Bibby" Gainer Jr., who was shot at the Hilltop Village apartments in Jacksonville and found dead in the parking lot after a 911 call.