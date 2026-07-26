21 Savage's Nephew Dies by Suicide After Accidentally Shooting His Sister

The family of Seven Shirley, a 14-year-old described as a nephew of rapper 21 Savage, is calling for community action after a tragedy in Stockbridge, Georgia, claimed the boy's life and left his 12-year-old sister hospitalized.

Shirley died by suicide on July 22 at a home on Lakeview Place in southeast Atlanta after he accidentally shot his sister Lyric in the neck.

Lyric survived and has undergone three surgeries on her neck and vocal cords.

According to Seven's friends, he had allegedly bought the gun on the street for $200 — reportedly after his best friend was shot in the week before the incident. His grandmother, Sharon Smith, who has raised Seven since he was an infant, said the family had no idea he had the weapon.

"We don't know. We don't know," Smith told 11Alive. "Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened."