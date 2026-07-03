Gun Charges

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AllStar JR Federal Gun Trial In Houston Delayed To 2026

The federal firearms case tied to an alleged restaurant shooting involving a now-paralyzed NBA Ben10 is set for an August 2026 jury trial.

Mark Elibert21 days ago

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