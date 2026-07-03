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Muni Long Reveals She Was Given a Choice Between Double Lung Transplant and Hospice
The decision came amid her leaving Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour.
Deion Sanders Says He Has 'Swagger Back' After Battle With Cancer
Sanders says he's ready to focus on next season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Claims Former U-M Coach Had 'Complete Control' Over Her
Paige Shiver has broken her silence one week after Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Quinton Aaron Admits to 'Blissful Ignorance' About Wife Being Already Married
The star of 'The Blind Side' discovered that his wife's previous divorce was not finalized.
Robin Roberts Is Bringing Roberta Flack’s Legendary Story to the Big Screen
Roberts' Rock’n Robin Productions will be producing the biopic of the legendary singer.
Sydney Sweeney Says 'Euphoria' Remaining in High School Would Be 'Weird,' New Season Is 'About God'
"People are gonna find God," Sweeney teased.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Pamela on the 'Undescribable Pain' of Losing Son
Pamela Warner said the actor was not an "experienced swimmer," which contributed to his drowning.
T.J. Holmes Praises Amy Robach for 'Literally Helping Save My Life' While Struggling With Depression
The former 'GMA3' co-hosts have been candid with their relationship on their 'Amy & T.J.' podcast.
Regina King Reflects on Her Son's Suicide, Says 'Sometimes a Lot of Guilt Comes Over' Her
Ian Alexander Jr. died at age 26 in 2022.
Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down Opening Up About Tom Brady Divorce, Declines to Discuss New Relationship
During a Hulu special, the Brazilian model was questioned about her divorce from Tom Brady and new partner, Joaquim Valente.
T.J. Holmes Alludes to Him and Amy Robach Being Banned From Disney Parks After ‘GMA3’ Scandal
The couple worked on the Disney-owned ABC network for two years before getting fired in 2023.
Usher Says His Super Bowl LVIII Show Honors Black Artists: 'I Didn't Get There by Myself'
To accompany his halftime performance, Usher will release his ninth studio album '<i>Coming Home</i>,' his first solo LP in eight years.
Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Have Tense Conversation About Careers Being 'Taken' From Them
The couple and former 'GMA3' hosts got into an awkward near-argument about their communication and the "pressure" of their relationship.
T.J. Holmes Discloses Having 18 Drinks a Day Amid Affair Drama, Wants to 'Reexamine' Relationship with Alcohol
Holmes and his partner, Amy Robach, discussed participating in Dry January on their iHeartRadio podcast.
'GMA' Host Michael Strahan Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Daughter’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis
In October, doctors discovered that the 19-year-old had a brain tumor larger than a golf ball.
Amy Robach Says She Received 'Awful Emails That Included Death Threats' After T.J. Holmes Relationship Went Pubic
The former 'GMA3' anchors are still going strong on iHeartRadio podcast 'Amy & T.J.'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly 'Fuming' About Exes' Surprise Romance
The 'Amy and T.J.' podcast hosts aren't pleased that their former spouses have started dating each other.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spouse Switch: Exes Reportedly Dating Each Other
In a surprising turn of events, Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue have gotten cozy with each other.