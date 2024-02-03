Usher Says His Super Bowl LVIII Show Honors Black Artists: 'I Didn't Get There by Myself'

Usher plans to stand on the shoulders of legendary Black artists during his Super Bowl debut next Sunday.

Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, the "Good Good" crooner appeared on Good Morning America where he described the impact the long-awaited performance will have on him.

"I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists," he said around the 1-minute mark in the video below. "Having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience. They have to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives, as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I'm coming through the front door with this one."