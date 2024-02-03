Usher Says His Super Bowl LVIII Show Honors Black Artists: 'I Didn't Get There by Myself'

Usher plans to stand on the shoulders of legendary Black artists during his Super Bowl debut next Sunday.
Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, the "Good Good" crooner appeared on Good Morning America where he described the impact the long-awaited performance will have on him.
"I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists," he said around the 1-minute mark in the video below. "Having to, at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience. They have to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives, as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I'm coming through the front door with this one."
While staying mum on potential surprise guests, the eight-time Grammy award-winning singer briefly discussed artists that he'll "carry" during the halftime spot.
"I didn't start where I am now, and I didn't get there by myself," he said. "So, everybody that has been a part of it, I'm carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones — the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven't. I'm carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night."
During his Las Vegas residency "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency," which ended last December, he welcomed performers spanning different eras of R&B, like Keith Sweat, Teddy Riley, Robin Thicke, Faith Evans, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, and more. To accompany his halftime performance, Usher will also release his ninth studio album next week, Coming Home, his first solo LP in eight years.