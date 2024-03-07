Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down Opening Up About Tom Brady Divorce, Declines to Discuss New Relationship

Fashion model Gisele Bündchen bravely opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady in a Hulu special titled IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.

The ex spouses were married for 13 years until they called it quits 2022, the same year that Brady withdrew his retirement from the NFL.

Interviewed by ABC News' Robin Roberts of GMA, Bündchen reflected on her past marriage and the steps that she's taking to move forward. "Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want," she said. "I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."

After Bündchen admitted that it's "heartbreaking" to go through a divorce, Roberts asked a question that tugged at her emotionally. "You said it was the — I think the phrase you used was the death of a dream," Roberts said, "How are you?"

An overwhelmed Bündchen began to answer before having to briefly pause the segment. "Well, when you say ..." the model began, turning around before she became teary. "Sorry, guys, I didn't know ... can I have a little moment?"