Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down Opening Up About Tom Brady Divorce, Declines to Discuss New Relationship

Fashion model Gisele Bündchen bravely opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady in a Hulu special titled IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.
The ex spouses were married for 13 years until they called it quits 2022, the same year that Brady withdrew his retirement from the NFL.
Interviewed by ABC News' Robin Roberts of GMA, Bündchen reflected on her past marriage and the steps that she's taking to move forward. "Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want," she said. "I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."
After Bündchen admitted that it's "heartbreaking" to go through a divorce, Roberts asked a question that tugged at her emotionally. "You said it was the — I think the phrase you used was the death of a dream," Roberts said, "How are you?"
An overwhelmed Bündchen began to answer before having to briefly pause the segment. "Well, when you say ..." the model began, turning around before she became teary. "Sorry, guys, I didn't know ... can I have a little moment?"
After a beat, Bündchen went on with a full response.
"It's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it's not something that you — I don't think you wish for that, you know?" she said. "But I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life.
She continued, “And now I get to create — it's a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson."
Although the Nourish writer spoke about co-parenting with Brady, as they share two children, Benjamin Rein, 14 and Vivian Lake, 11, she was quiet about her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. The two reportedly began dating last June.
Sharing that she “wants to keep her personal life private," Bündchen said that her sole priority is her children, but smiled at her belief in love.
“Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes," she said.