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Kendrick Lamar is seen in a tour flyer
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Tour Show From Paris on 10th Anniversary of ‘Good Kid, m.A.A.d City’

The Big Steppers Tour kicked off in Milan back in June. Joining Kendrick on the livestreamed Paris show are tour guests Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Trace William Cowen1364 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performing at Glastonbury Festival
Music

Kendrick Lamar's ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City’ Spends 10 Successive Years on Billboard 200 Chart

Kendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City' album has spent 10 consecutive years on the Billboard 200 album chart, the first hip-hop album to do so.

tara mahadevan1365 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Stream ‘Good Kid Twisted Fantasy’ Project That Mashes Up Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West

A new project from DJ Toasty Digital, appropriately titled 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' mashes together some of Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West's best songs.

Jordan Rose1968 days ago
mixedbyali
Music

Kendrick's Engineer MixedByAli on Music That Didn't Make Final Cut: 'I Think We Could Put Together Like 6 Albums'

Speaking on Kevin Durant's podcast, engineer Derek "MixedByAli" Ali revealed just how much music Kendrick Lamar leaves on the cutting room floor.

Joe Price2073 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares Why It Takes 'So Long' to Do His Albums

Kendrick Lamar has kept quiet in 2020, but in a conversation with rising rapper Baby Keem he's revealed what's taking him so long to make a new album.

Joe Price2097 days ago
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logic
Music

Logic Admits He Hated Kendrick Lamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' When He First Heard It

In a recent interview, Logic revealed that he wasn't a fan of Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed album 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' when he first heard it.

Jordan Rose2160 days ago
Kendrick Lamar on the rock stage day one of Gandoozy Music Festival
Music

Kendrick Lamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' Ties Eminem's Billboard Record

The student is in a position to surpass the teacher.

Xavier Hamilton2559 days ago
Good Kid Brass City Brasstracks
Music

Brasstracks Release Kendrick Lamar Tribute on 6th Anniversary of 'good kid, m.A.A.d city'

Brasstracks has released an eight-minute, brass-infused cover of Kendrick's iconic album, aptly titled 'Good Kid, Brass City.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2825 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Live At Music Hall Of Williamsburg In Brooklyn, NY
Music

Drake Delivered: Now, How Will Kendrick Lamar Respond?

Drake is enjoying chart-busting success with 'More Life.' How will his sparring partner at the top of the hip-hop food chain, Kendrick Lamar, react?

Shawn Setaro3401 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares Details on His Follow-Up to 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

Kendrick Lamar speaks with T Magazine about his next album.

Chris Yuscavage3425 days ago
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Music

Kendrick Lamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' Short Film Has Made Its Way Online

Kendrick originally debuted the film at the Sundance NEXT Festival in Los Angeles.

Zach Frydenlund3788 days ago
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Music

Kendrick Lamar Receives Platinum Plaque For "good kid, m.A.A.d. City"

TDE and Intescope presented Kendrick with the hardware last night.

Dharmic X4765 days ago
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Music

How Much Time Is Needed to Declare a Rap Album "Classic"?

The release of Kendrick Lamar's new album, and the questions it raises about today's fast-paced, hyperbolic cycle of criticism.

Ernest Baker5012 days ago
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Music

Kendrick Lamar Says "good kid, m.A.A.d city" Will Be Considered a "Classic"

He also speaks on plans for Black Hippy album and "Detox."

Jeff Sanico5012 days ago
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Music

Kendrick Lamar Live Chatting on Spotify Soundrop Today

Join in and speak with the Compton rapper about <em>good kid, m.A.A.d city.</em>

Eric Diep5012 days ago
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