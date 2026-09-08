Jeff Sanico
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Kendrick Lamar Says "good kid, m.A.A.d city" Will Be Considered a "Classic"
He also speaks on plans for Black Hippy album and "Detox."
Jeff Sanico5074 days ago
Jeff Sanico5157 days ago
Interview: Riff Raff and Diplo Speak On New Album, Brush Off Soulja Boy Beef
The eclectic rapper is rolling with Mad Decent now, and he's got big plans for the future.
Jeff Sanico5202 days ago