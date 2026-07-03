George Lucas

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Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor & George's Former Wife, Dead at 80
Pop Culture

Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor and New Hollywood Pioneer, Dead at 80

More than just 'George's ex-wife,' the quiet force behind 'Star Wars,' 'Taxi Driver,' and New Hollywood’s boldest moments leaves a legacy most fans never knew they owed everything to.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
George Lucas greets the crowd during the Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art panel.
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Heads Back to the Big Screen for 50th Anniversary

The original 1977 film that launched the 'Star Wars' saga is returning to theaters in 2027 in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Sienna Dubois 350 days ago
George Lucas at San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a plaid shirt and glasses, standing in front of a Comic-Con backdrop.
Pop Culture

George Lucas Teases His New Museum at First Ever Comic-Con Appearance

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open in 2026.

Mark Elibert355 days ago
A black-and-white image showing three people around a table with audio equipment and a laptop in a spacious room.
Music

Ye Compares Criticism of A.I. in Music to Previous Auto-Tune Pushback: 'It's in the Same Family'

In a new interview with Justin LaBoy, Ye spoke about what he sees as the "power of A.I. in music."

Trace William Cowen527 days ago
An older man with glasses and a beard is wearing a dark jacket and a checkered shirt, looking into the distance
Pop Culture

George Lucas Looks Back on 'Star Wars' Prequel Hate and Insists Films Were 'Made for Kids'

“It was supposed to be a kid’s movie for 12-year-olds that were going through puberty," said the 80-year-old filmmaker.

tara mahadevan784 days ago
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Man sitting on stage wearing a leather jacket over a black shirt with a confident smile
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Actor Ahmed Best Opens Up About Jar Jar Binks Hate 25 Years Later: 'My Career Began and Ended'

'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 19 and is back in theaters now.

Jose Martinez800 days ago
Al Pacino speaks at The 92nd Street Y, New York
Pop Culture

Al Pacino on Turning Down Han Solo Role in 'Star Wars': 'I Gave Harrison Ford a Career'

During a recent discussion at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, Al Pacino shed light on turning down the iconic role of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars.'

Brad Callas1183 days ago
James Earl Jones
Pop Culture

James Earl Jones Signals Retirement by Signing Over Rights to Voice of Darth Vader

James Earl Jones is ready to end his decades-long portrayal of Darth Vader, as the actor has signed over the rights to his voice to A.I. technology.;

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Speaks on Return to ‘Star Wars’ as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor Reflects on Their ‘Special Bond’

Ewan McGregor, set to star in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says it was “spine-tingling” to reunite with his co-star Hayden Christensen.

Joe Price1590 days ago
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Pop Culture

Original 'Star Wars' Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Latest Sequel Trilogy: 'The Storylines Are Terrible'

The Oscar-winning editor of the original 'Star Wars' franchise had some choice words for JJ Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, and the latest sequel trilogy.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1761 days ago
howard duck
Pop Culture

'Howard The Duck' Voice Actor Reveals Why Robin Williams Quit the Role

In honor of the flop film’s 35th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with some of the film’s stars to discuss how things went the way they did.

Brenton Blanchet1817 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ewan McGregor Explains Decision to Play Gay Designer Halston, Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi Return

In a 'Hollywood Reporter' cover story, Ewan McGregor defended his casting as Halston and explained what it's like to return to 'Star Wars' as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Brenton Blanchet1906 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Book of Boba Fett' Is Coming to Disney+ in December 2021 (UPDATE)

'Star Wars' fans have a lot to look forward to, after Disney announced the latest entry into a huge upcoming slate of shows set in the beloved universe.

Trace William Cowen2037 days ago

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