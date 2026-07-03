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From Obi-Wan vs. Anakin on Mustafar to the snowy showdown between Kylo Ren and Rey, these are the most iconic lightsaber battles across the galaxy—ranked by intensity, emotion, and pure cinematic power.Jamie Iovine
From Jedi legends and Sith Lords to droids and bounty hunters, we ranked the 50 greatest Star Wars characters across movies, TV, and beyond.Jamie Iovine
We’ve put together a quick top 10 list of things that you should know before diving into a story of a new era, new characters, and a new form of Jedi.Jamie Iovine
Star Wars Day is upon us and Complex has put together an action-packed itinerary to celebrate one of the GOAT entertainment franchises.Jamie Iovine