Taylor Swift Joins Jay-Z, Rihanna, More on Celeb Billionaires List, First Artist to Get There Solely From Music and Concerts

Taylor Swift has ascended to the top.

The Midnights singer is now No. 14 on Forbes' World’s Billionaires list, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. According to the publication, last year was even more special for the 34-year-old when, in October, she achieved “a feat no other musician had before: she became a billionaire strictly off of earnings from her music and performances.”

Swift is also the youngest person to crack the list’s top 14 spots, which places George Lucas at No. 1 ($5.5 billion). Steven Spielberg ($4.8B), Michael Jordan ($3.2B), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8B), and Jay-Z ($2.5B) round out the top five.