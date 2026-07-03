Featured
"I didn't want my next exhibit to be something that was playing to the crowd," Espiritu says.Alex Narvaez
Derek Wiggins is the co-founder of Guilty By Association, a new platform that seeks to be an alternative to contemporary art galleries by putting artists first.Lei Takanashi
Here are the world's best art galleries that are the next generation of artists who will change culture forever.Complex
Music
Dvsn, Majid Jordan, Jessie Reyez and More Performed at Safe and Sound Music Festival This Weekend
The inaugural festival went down at Westminster Pier Park in Vancouver, BC with Jessie Reyez, dvsn, Majid Jordan and k-os all performing.jayemkayem