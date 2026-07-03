Gagosian Gallery

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Gagosian Gallery Releases a New Catalogue for the 2013 Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition

The book features over 200 fully illustrated pages of the artist's work from Gagosian's 2013 exhibition.

andrewlasane4195 days ago
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Harmony Korine Is Set to Open Two Art Exhibitions at Gagosian Gallery and the Eden Rock Gallery

The artist and director recently spoke with the New York Times about Miami has influenced his art.

andrewlasane4224 days ago
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Interview: Takashi Murakami Discusses His New Death-Themed Art Exhibition and His Film Trilogy "Jellyfish Eyes"

An interview with the famed Japanese artist about his newer works and film projects.

Cedar Pasori4266 days ago
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Jeff Koons' "Hulk Elvis" Exhibition Opens Soon at Gagosian Gallery in Hong Kong

First shown in 2007 in London, the exhibition will open on November 6 and run through mid-December.

andrewlasane4291 days ago
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Takashi Murakami Will Open a Major Exhibition of New Works at Gagosian Gallery in November

Takashi Murakami attempts to "make sense" of nature's chaos with this new body of work.

andrewlasane4292 days ago
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Larry Gagosian Is Opening a Sushi Restaurant Beneath His Madison Avenue Gallery Today

Larry Gagosian has partnered with chef Masa Takayama to bring sushi and sashimi to the Upper East Side.

andrewlasane4298 days ago
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Jeff Koons' "Split Rocker" Sculpture Is Coming to Rockefeller Center

This summer, Jeff Koons will install a large sculpture in New York.

Leigh Silver4431 days ago
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Harmony Korine Will Present an Exhibition of New Paintings at Gagosian Gallery Entitled "Shooters"

The "Spring Breakers" director is also a legit artist with multiple exhibitions under his belt.

andrewlasane4462 days ago
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Gagosian Gallery to Open a Two-Part Urs Fischer Exhibition in April

With bronze sculptures from his 2013 "Yes" exhibition.

andrewlasane4501 days ago
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Gagosian Gallery Presents an Exhibition of Photographs by Dennis Hopper at Eden Rock Gallery

Featuring portraits of Ed Ruscha, Roy Lichtenstein, and others.

andrewlasane4588 days ago
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Rachel Whiteread "Detached" Opens at Gagosian Gallery

The influential English artist will release a new series of sculptures.

Justin Ray4858 days ago
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Exhibition of Rediscovered Dennis Hopper Photographs Opens at Gagosian Gallery in May

See the '60s through the eyes of one of the greatest image-makers the world has ever known.

Cedar Pasori4858 days ago
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Ed Ruscha "Books & Co." Opens at Gagosian Gallery Madison Avenue Next Week

A follow-up exhibition to trump them all.

Cedar Pasori4887 days ago
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Richard Prince's "Cowboys" Exhibition Opens at Gagosian in February

Re-examining this iconic motif in his work.

Cedar Pasori4914 days ago
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Gagosian Gallery Confirms Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition in NYC Next Month

The rumors are true, and the Basquiat resurgence is in full force.

Cedar Pasori4921 days ago
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Inez and Vinoodh Open First Exhibition With Gagosian Gallery in Paris

The photography duo moves their work further into the fine art realm.

Cedar Pasori4924 days ago

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