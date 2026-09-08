Holly Howe
Latest Stories
The Most Instagrammable Pavilions At This Year’s Venice Biennale
An art lover’s dream...
The Definitive Austin Art Gallery Guide
Austin is home to some of the country's most renowned art galleries...and you ain't even know it.
These Young Austin Artists Will Soon Be Household Names
These young creative minds are helping to power the thriving art scene in Austin.
Emerging UK Artists You Should Know
We’ve picked out a handful of emerging artists working in the UK who could very well be the next big thing in the art world.
10 Must-Watch Artist Biopics
Watch your favorite artists come to life in these amazing films.
15 Artists About to Dominate 2015
You should pay attention to these artists who are doing big things this year.
Interview: Sculptor Wayne Chisnall Discusses His New Exhibition in London, "Dreams of Being Batman"
The artist talks about how he finds materials and working with John Malkovich.
30 Photographers Under 30 to Watch
These young photographers are proof that skill and talent reigns supreme over age and experience.
The Kinetica Art Fair Put the Fun Back in Art During Frieze Week in London
We went to the Kinetica art fair to learn about moving and experimental art.
From the Neck Up: Nicole Farhi’s Transformation from Clothing Designer to Sculptor
Meet Nicole Farhi, the fashion designer who has now turned her energy and attention completely towards sculpting.
40 Things You Didn't Know About Riccardo Tisci
Riccardo Tisci turns 40 today, so here are 40 facts you might not have known.
The Museum of Broken Relationships Puts Couples' Dirty Laundry on View
London's Southbank Centre is showing intimate mementos from multiple failed relationships.
A First Look at the Largest Banksy Exhibition in London Since 2009, "The Unauthorized Retrospective"
The artist's monumental exhibition, curated by Steve Lazarides, opens in London tomorrow.
Pictures on Walls: A Look at the Street Art and Graffiti Scene in Hong Kong
As China's art sector continues to grow, street art and graffiti has followed. We explored the city during its second edition of Art Basel Hong Kong.
Highlights From Art Basel Hong Kong 2014
It's the second year of Art Basel Hong Kong, and here are some of the amazing works on view.