Holly Howe Portrait

Holly Howe

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

Sculpture of skeletal figures in dynamic poses displayed in an art gallery setting

The Most Instagrammable Pavilions At This Year’s Venice Biennale

An art lover’s dream...

Holly Howe861 days ago
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The Definitive Austin Art Gallery Guide

Austin is home to some of the country's most renowned art galleries...and you ain't even know it.

Holly Howe4101 days ago
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These Young Austin Artists Will Soon Be Household Names

These young creative minds are helping to power the thriving art scene in Austin.

Holly Howe4115 days ago
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Emerging UK Artists You Should Know

We’ve picked out a handful of emerging artists working in the UK who could very well be the next big thing in the art world.

Holly Howe4257 days ago
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10 Must-Watch Artist Biopics

Watch your favorite artists come to life in these amazing films.

Holly Howe4261 days ago
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15 Artists About to Dominate 2015

You should pay attention to these artists who are doing big things this year.

Holly Howe4267 days ago
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Interview: Sculptor Wayne Chisnall Discusses His New Exhibition in London, "Dreams of Being Batman"

The artist talks about how he finds materials and working with John Malkovich.

Holly Howe4325 days ago
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30 Photographers Under 30 to Watch

These young photographers are proof that skill and talent reigns supreme over age and experience.

Holly Howe4325 days ago

The Kinetica Art Fair Put the Fun Back in Art During Frieze Week in London

We went to the Kinetica art fair to learn about moving and experimental art.

Holly Howe4350 days ago

From the Neck Up: Nicole Farhi’s Transformation from Clothing Designer to Sculptor

Meet Nicole Farhi, the fashion designer who has now turned her energy and attention completely towards sculpting.

Holly Howe4384 days ago
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40 Things You Didn't Know About Riccardo Tisci

Riccardo Tisci turns 40 today, so here are 40 facts you might not have known.

Holly Howe4423 days ago
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The Museum of Broken Relationships Puts Couples' Dirty Laundry on View

London's Southbank Centre is showing intimate mementos from multiple failed relationships.

Holly Howe4455 days ago
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A First Look at the Largest Banksy Exhibition in London Since 2009, "The Unauthorized Retrospective"

The artist's monumental exhibition, curated by Steve Lazarides, opens in London tomorrow.

Holly Howe4482 days ago
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Pictures on Walls: A Look at the Street Art and Graffiti Scene in Hong Kong

As China's art sector continues to grow, street art and graffiti has followed. We explored the city during its second edition of Art Basel Hong Kong.

Holly Howe4496 days ago
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Highlights From Art Basel Hong Kong 2014

It's the second year of Art Basel Hong Kong, and here are some of the amazing works on view.

Holly Howe4507 days ago
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