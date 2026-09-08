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Susan Shepard

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Instagrammable Alleys of Austin

Get your iPhone camera ready—we've rounded up the best alleys in Austin that all make the perfect backdrop for an insta-worthy pic.

Susan Shepard3942 days ago
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The 10 Best Ways to See Free Art in Austin

Hit up all these amazing art spots in Austin, free of charge.

Susan Shepard4018 days ago
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10 Buildings That Define the Architectural Landscape of Austin

Get familiar with the diverse architecture that the city of Austin has to offer.

Susan Shepard4022 days ago
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10 Awesome Pieces of Art in Austin Hidden in Plain Sight

Who knew Austin was filled with so many unique works of art?

Susan Shepard4040 days ago
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Hidden Portland: How to Visit Like a Local

Get to know the best spots in Portland to find your inner hipster, be one with nature, or simply enjoy some great food.

Susan Shepard4061 days ago
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Hidden Austin: How to Visit Like a Local

The next time you visit Austin, do so like a local with this complete guide.

Susan Shepard4208 days ago
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About Face: Austin’s Matthew Bolick

We caught up with Matthew Bolick to talk about his love for coffee, the budding coffee scene in Austin, as well as his personal style.

Susan Shepard4321 days ago
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10 Reasons Why Houston is an Up-and-Coming Destination

Take another look.

Susan Shepard4684 days ago
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A Guide to 24-Hour Dining Options in Austin During ACL

In Austin for ACL? Here's where to get your late-night grub on.

Susan Shepard4733 days ago
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The Best (and Worst) College Towns for Strip Clubs

For when you need a diversion from your studies.

Susan Shepard4760 days ago
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The Weirdest Strip Club Laws

As it turns out, "making it rain" can actually be illegal.

Susan Shepard4785 days ago
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Music To Strip To: Queens of the Stone Age Are the Only Rock Band That Understands Sex

Josh Homme and co. are doing it right.

Susan Shepard4795 days ago
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30 Conversations to Avoid Having on a First Date

If you want to score a second date, you should probably avoid talking about your Cross Fit obsession.

Susan Shepard4845 days ago
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The 10 Strangest Things You Can Barbecue

If you'd like to have barbecued reptile, marsupial, or rodent, look no further than this list of ten of the strangest things you can barbecue.

Susan Shepard4862 days ago

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