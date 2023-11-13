David Sabastian Launches New Solo Show at Alchemy Gallery in New York

For additional info on the show, including how to attend and more, see here.

The Andaz Hotel installation, meanwhile, will focus on the aforementioned Skid Row label and its related philanthropic initiatives. Stay tuned for more info.

Earlier this year, Sabastian stopped by Sway in the Morning, spurring a conversation in which he detailed the inspiration behind his Skid Row label and how it fits into his larger identity as an artist.

"It had to have some impact behind it," he said at the time. "The last thing the world needs is another t-shirt. The last thing we need is another something with a name on it. … It has to mean something, so a community that’s super underserved, that’s super oppressed, and a community that I identify with … is Skid Row, right? So I thought, what’s a way to take fashion and use it to be a voice for a community that doesn’t really have one?"

