Gabrielle Union Supports Black Actresses, Jumps on 'We're' TikTok Trend

"I'm a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I have to put my glam team in my contract 'cause..." Union says with a sarcastic laugh while seated for hair and makeup.

The clip transitions into The Perfect Find actress using a youthful filter. "I'm a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I was 30 playing 15," she jokes, referencing her breakthrough role in 2000 teen comedy Bring It On.

"I'm a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I'm going to have to work until it's... the end... because we can't retire. We don't make enough," Union continued, using an aging filter and altering her voice to sound much older.

"I'm a Black actress and producer in Hollywood, and, of course, I have mastered the art of communicating without communicating when we are around," she said, referring to communicating with other Black people.

"I'm a Black actress and producer in Hollywood, and, of course, my favorite phrase is 'don't fuck with my money," Union concludes, seemingly while getting ready for bedtime.

In the aftermath of Henson's viral SiriusXM interview, Black women in entertainment – like the aforementioned Palmer and actress-comedian Robin Thede – have been candid about not being paid their worth from production studios. The women have also shared that their gross incomes are greatly reduced to pay for makeup, hair, social media teams, agents, managers, legal representation and more.