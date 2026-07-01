Dwyane Wade Says Gabrielle Union's 'Signature' Scent Means One Thing

While attending the 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, Wade shared that Union has turned layering perfumes and lotions into an art form—and she does it with him in mind. "I love that she will mix different scents and different lotions," he told People . "She knows what I like to smell. She knows the scents that kind of arouse me a little bit."

Dwyane Wade has discovered a foolproof way to know when date night is about to get interesting: all it takes is one whiff of Gabrielle Union's signature fragrance.

According to Wade, that familiar scent sends a pretty clear message.

"When I smell it, I know that it's going to be a good night for us," he said. "We're going to go out to dinner, we're going to have a good night, and she got that scent on she knows I love, and I can't keep my hands off of her."

The former NBA superstar was at the event representing Intuition by Aramis, where he serves as the face of the men's fragrance line. For Wade, fragrance is part of making a lasting impression. "You want that person to be stylish, you want that person to be confident," he said, adding that he hopes more men embrace smelling good instead of "being musty."

Wade's comments arrive just months after Union offered another glimpse into why their marriage has endured for more than a decade. While promoting her animated film Goat, she said their biggest relationship rule isn't complicated.

"We laugh our asses off. At all times, we laugh," Union said. "We just stay connected, and we surround ourselves with people who believe in our marriage as much as we do."