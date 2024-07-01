Saweetie Says She Hates ‘Nepo Baby Narrative,' Recalls Making 'Car Rap Videos' Before Being Discovered

Another user responded in a quote-tweet, saying that Saweetie experiencing homelessness when she’s related to Gabrielle Union, Willie Harper, MC Hammer, and Zaytoven is “crazy.”

Saweetie caught wind of the slander and responded on Sunday morning, explaining that her parents weren’t around for a lot of her childhood and she had to take a lot of risks to get where she is today. While the aforementioned user didn’t outright call her a “nepo baby,” that’s how the “Best Friend” rapper took it.

"I hate the 'nepo baby' narrative," she wrote. "It spits in the face of the child who grew up barely spending time with her parents because they was too busy hustlin trying to make ends meet. Also, I think Saweetie the college girl would have had her 'wealthy family' pay for tuition and boarding so that she could enjoy the social experience of college instead of working 4 jobs to support herself.