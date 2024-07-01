Saweetie Says She Hates ‘Nepo Baby Narrative,' Recalls Making 'Car Rap Videos' Before Being Discovered

Saweetie is not here for your nepo baby accusations.
On Saturday, a fan took to X to applaud the Oakland native for the hard work she’s put into her career.
“Finding out Saweetie wrote ‘Icy Girl’ when she was homeless as a manifestation song and it put her on the map to lead her fame and wealth>>>> ‘looking in the mirror I thank God for what I’m bout to be’ like,” user @mixeddlightskin tweeted.
Another user responded in a quote-tweet, saying that Saweetie experiencing homelessness when she’s related to Gabrielle Union, Willie Harper, MC Hammer, and Zaytoven is “crazy.”
Saweetie caught wind of the slander and responded on Sunday morning, explaining that her parents weren’t around for a lot of her childhood and she had to take a lot of risks to get where she is today. While the aforementioned user didn’t outright call her a “nepo baby,” that’s how the “Best Friend” rapper took it.
"I hate the 'nepo baby' narrative," she wrote. "It spits in the face of the child who grew up barely spending time with her parents because they was too busy hustlin trying to make ends meet. Also, I think Saweetie the college girl would have had her 'wealthy family' pay for tuition and boarding so that she could enjoy the social experience of college instead of working 4 jobs to support herself.
“Saying I’m privileged ignores the girl who risked her safety renting rooms off of Craigslist because she believed in herself enough to stay in an expensive city while everyone else was telling her to move home because that’s the safe and better 'financial option.' Can’t pay for studio time? No problem," she continued. "I made car rap videos which is how I got discovered.”
Saweetie added that she's "proud of all the hard work I’ve done/accomplished and will continue to share my story to inspire those who come after me."
According to Hollywood Unlocked, Harper—who was a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers—is Saweetie's grandfather, Union and Zaytoven are her cousins, and MC Hammer is her uncle.