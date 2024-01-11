Gabrielle Union Once Again Wades Into 50/50 Couples Split Debate

Union wrote in the comments: “Every household is different and doing what's best for you and yours is the key. And what some don't understand is that I'm 100% responsible for three other households and D has even more. The majority of those households are elderly ppl and minors.”

She continued, “I love how we recognize that there's billions of ways to exist and you just gotta find what's right for you that brings you peace. I found mine.”

About a month later, Wade shared his point of view on the 50/50 dialogue.

“The whole 50/50 concept—I understand what 50/50 means,” the former NBA player told Shannon Sharpe. “50/50 means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We gonna put this shit together, try to make 100. That’s how 50/50 goes—that’s not how our relationship works.”