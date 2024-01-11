Gabrielle Union Once Again Wades Into 50/50 Couples Split Debate

Twitter isn’t letting the 50/50 split debate go—and neither is Gabrielle Union.
Union chimed in after an X user wrote, “Bitches rather pay all her bills than to submit to a man and pay 50/50."
Union quote-tweeted the message, writing, “Wholeup wholeup wholeup. I thought 50/50 was no bueno. And wouldn't 50/50 be ‘submitting’ to one another? And what precisely do we need to do to not be considered a bitch?”
The 50/50 split bills conversation began last May when Union revealed to Idea Generation host Noah Callahan-Bever how she and husband Dwyane Wade split their bills.
"In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty," she said.
The comment caused quite a stir online, causing Union to elaborate on her comments, particularly after therapist, Beverley Andre shared a video asking, “Are you team 50/50? As for me, I’m team whatever makes sense for the household and is mutually agreed on.”
Union wrote in the comments: “Every household is different and doing what's best for you and yours is the key. And what some don't understand is that I'm 100% responsible for three other households and D has even more. The majority of those households are elderly ppl and minors.”
She continued, “I love how we recognize that there's billions of ways to exist and you just gotta find what's right for you that brings you peace. I found mine.”
About a month later, Wade shared his point of view on the 50/50 dialogue.
“The whole 50/50 concept—I understand what 50/50 means,” the former NBA player told Shannon Sharpe. “50/50 means that everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We gonna put this shit together, try to make 100. That’s how 50/50 goes—that’s not how our relationship works.”