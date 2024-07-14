Gabrielle Union Reacts to J. Cole Dap vs. Michael Ealy Hug Debate

People believed Ealy was living foul when a clip went viral of him appearing to ignore Majors completely, beelined to his Think Like a Man co-star, and hugged her tight while lifting her off the ground and causing her to laugh.

The full video of the interaction shows Ealy actually greeting Majors first before moving on to Good, but that didn't stop people on social media from getting the memes rolling. Several people used Druski's hilarious skit titled "Insecure Boyfriends HATE When Its Their Girlfriends Birthday" and the comedian himself even chimed in.

"WE ALL BEEN THERE BROTHER," Druski tweeted.

Good, on the other hand, didn't waste any time denouncing the rumors and explained that Ealy embraced Majors first before her and claimed people have nothing better to do with their lives.

"So we're just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she wrote. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don't have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It's sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."