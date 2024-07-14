Gabrielle Union Reacts to J. Cole Dap vs. Michael Ealy Hug Debate

Gabrielle Union has reacted to a post suggesting men should greet another man's girlfriend the way J. Cole approached her at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend and not the way Michael Ealy did by hugging and lifting Megan Good.
On Saturday, Union hopped on X and retweeted a post that highlighted Cole dapping her up in front of her husband, Dwyane Wade. The tweet was in reference to how a man should greet a woman in a relationship amid the fiasco Ealy caused by hugging and lifting Good off her feet in front of her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors.
In her retweet, Union posted several crying face and skull emojis to signal how funny the situation is and how she seemingly agreed with the post. Folks on social media have been resharing the video of Cole's embrace for years now, and it recently resurfaced as people continue to claim it's the only way to greet a woman in a relationship.
People believed Ealy was living foul when a clip went viral of him appearing to ignore Majors completely, beelined to his Think Like a Man co-star, and hugged her tight while lifting her off the ground and causing her to laugh.
The full video of the interaction shows Ealy actually greeting Majors first before moving on to Good, but that didn't stop people on social media from getting the memes rolling. Several people used Druski's hilarious skit titled "Insecure Boyfriends HATE When Its Their Girlfriends Birthday" and the comedian himself even chimed in.
"WE ALL BEEN THERE BROTHER," Druski tweeted.
Good, on the other hand, didn't waste any time denouncing the rumors and explained that Ealy embraced Majors first before her and claimed people have nothing better to do with their lives.
"So we're just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she wrote. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don't have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It's sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."