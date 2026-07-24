Union

Union is a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and creative collective. Originally founded in 1989 in New York by James Jebbia and Mary Ann Fusco, the Los Angeles store opened in 1991 and is currently owned and operated by Chris Gibbs. It is known for its vintage-inspired apparel and distinctive sneaker collaborations with Nike and Jordan, often incorporating unique materials and design elements that reference West Coast culture and heritage. Union’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and storytelling has made it a respected name in streetwear. Its defining feature is the ability to transform classic sneaker silhouettes with unexpected details, such as custom stitching or rare colorways, that resonate deeply with sneaker enthusiasts. Fans return because Union’s releases connect past and present cultural moments, creating pieces that serve as both wearable art and historical nods within sneaker and fashion communities.

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