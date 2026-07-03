G Shock

G-Shock is a line of rugged digital and analog-digital watches produced by Casio, founded in 1983 and first introduced by engineer Kikuo Ibe. Designed to withstand shocks, vibrations, and water exposure, G-Shock watches are recognizable for their bulky, angular cases and multi-layered construction that enhances durability. The brand revolutionized shock-resistant watch technology, creating a new category of timepieces built for extreme conditions. G-Shock's became relevant in streetwear throughout the 2000s and 2010s due to their vibrant colorways and collaborations with major brands and individuals incuding BAPE, Undefeated, Action Bronson, Jae Tips, and more.

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Casio's G-SHOCK x Pokémon watch.
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Casio's New G-SHOCK x Pokémon Watch Brings 30 Pocket Monsters to Your Wrist

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Trey Alston20 days ago
Black Casio G-Shock watch with white accents, digital display, and Joshua Vides collaboration branding.
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Joshua Vides x G-SHOCK Watches: How to Buy

The designer's signature "Reality to Idea" concept transforms two iconic G-SHOCK models into wearable art, drops March 23 on Complex.

Complex Staff119 days ago
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Joshua Vides Brings His Signature Artistic Style to Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Watches

Per Vides, the collaboration took nearly two years to come to fruition.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
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Maison Kitsuné x G-Shock GA-2100 Watch: How to Buy

The collaboration, which blends Haussmann architecture with streetwear toughness, is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff210 days ago
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This G-Shock x Crocs Collab Comes with a Watch

Here's where to buy the G-Shock x Crocs Echo Wave collab.

Victor Deng429 days ago
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