Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x Levi's, Supreme, Palace, and More

This week's biggest drops include new pieces from Levi's x Denim Tears, Supreme, Sky High Farm Workwear, and more.

Sep 14, 2023
Denim Tears

Streetwear has clearly been on our minds this entire week, as shown with our latest edition of Complex Volume. But regardless of how you may feel about Complex's new ranking, one thing we can all agree on is there are a number of great drops this week.

Denim Tears has just unveiled its third seasonal collection with Levi's. Palace is collaborating with Caharrt WIP for the first time. The New York City-based label Brigade has gone viral for releasing a gigantic sock that doubles as a sleeping bag. And Happy99 has just released a new range of products that tap into the current thirst for Y2K-inspired merch.

Check out these drops and others from Blue Bodega, Sky High Farm Workwear, Primer Rebelde De America, and more below.

Denim Tears x Levi's

Primer Rebelde De America

Brigade

Sky High Farm Workwear

Angelo Baque Wearing Sky High Farm Workwear
Courtney Cass Bird/Sky High Farm Workwear

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: SkyHighFarmUniverse.com and select retail partners
Price: $34-$1,710

Sky High Farm Workwear, a clothing label that supports a 501(c)(3) that addresses food insecurity, has just released its Fall/Winter 2023 collection titled “El Mundo es Un Pañuelo/It’s A Small World." Profits from Sky High Farm Workwear go towards helping everyone access high quality and culturally-appropriate food, regenerative farming practices, and an equity-focused approach to promoting food sovereignty. The brand's latest season includes collaborations with the likes Alastair McKimm and the artist Shana
Sadeghi-Ray. Standouts include the brand's classic workwear coat, a denim chore jacket, and a cardigan with plush toys attached. 

Happy99

Blue Bodega

Supervsn Studios

Supervsn

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It:  Supervsn.com and at its Slauson Flagship, Union Los Angeles, Wish ATL, Stashed, Starcow (Paris), and Concepts (New York City)
Price: $48-$188

Supervsn Studios has just released its Fall 2023 collection that features a range of elevated silhouettes. The 18-piece collection includes standouts like a reversible duck camo vest, collegiate hoodies boasting Supervsn patchwork patterns in a new camo print, and patchwork double knee pants. Other standouts from its latest collection include Japanese tableware made in collaboration with Kinto.

Palace x Carhartt WIP

Palace

Release Date: Sept. 15
Where to Buy It: PalaceSkateboards.com and Palace stores
Price: TBD

Palace and Carhartt WIP will drop their first collaboration together on Friday. The collection features a range of Carhartt's iconic workwear styles reinterpreted through Palace's lens. The collection includes the Michigan Coat, a pair of double knee pants, an oversized Master Shirt, hoodies, pocket T-shirts, and beanies.

Supreme x Mark Leckey

Supreme Mark Leckey Collaboration
Supreme

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Supreme.com and Supreme stores
Price: TBD

Supreme's latest release is centered on the work of the British artist Mark Leckey. Supreme's capsule collection with Leckey hones in on the artist's relationship between youth, class, public space, popular media, and technology on our personal and collective memories. Two jackets, a long sleeve shirt, two pants, a T-shirt, and a skateboard deck will be available. 

Ganni x Nguyen Inc.

Ganni x Nguyen Inc. Lookbook
Rowan Liebrum/Ganni/Nguyen Inc.

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Ganni.com and Ganni stores in the United States
Price: $145-$375

The Copenhagen-based brand Ganni has unveiled a collaboration with the emerging New York-based Vietnamese designer Kim Nguyen of Nguyen Inc. The six-piece collection features Nguyen's reworkings of Ganni's most iconic items. By using leftover fabrics, striped patterns, and wool from previous Ganni collections, Nguyen has crafted a capsule that will truly become staples in Downtown New York.

Suicoke x Adish

Suicoke/Adish

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Suicoke.ca, selected global stockists, and Adish
Price: $310

Suicoke and Adish have released their third collaboration together. The ZAVO closed-toe slides are reinterpreted by Adish's Palestinian craftmanship and are available in two different variations. The shoe's upper is made out of upcycled canvas and boasts embroidery by Palestinian artisans. It will be available in gray, olive, and beige colorways. Suicoke's new Fall/Winter 2023 collection is also available now. 

Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: RalphLauren.com and Ralph Lauren stores
Price: $85-$2,498

Polo Ralph Lauren's Originals collection draws inspiration from the history of English motorsports and academia. A large ensemble of items that puts emphasis on heritage and craftsmanship is currently available. The Camo Oilcloth jacket, a vintage motorcycle jacket silhouette pulled from the Ralph Lauren archive that's crafted from British Millerain oilcloth fabrics and boasts patches that reference traditional racing apparel, is a standout. Classic Polo Ralph Lauren pieces like a Fair Isle sweater and oversized Greatcoat are also available.

Lululemon x Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson modeling Lululemon
Lululemon

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Lululemon.com and Lululemon stores
Price: $88-$198

Lululemon will release a training capsule co-designed by NBA star and brand Ambassador, Jordan Clarkson. A collection of training pieces boasting a mix of relaxed and tailored fits featuring new graphic prints will be available. Standouts include the cargo-pocket train pant and a "License to Train" relaxed long sleeve. 

Packer x G-Shock

Peter Sutherland/Packer

Release Date: Sept. 15
Where to Buy It: PackerShoes.com and Packer Shoes stores
Price: $140

Packer Shoes will release its first collaboration with G-Shock on Friday. The brand re-worked G-Shock's DW5600, a model designed to withstand the harshest conditions. The watch boasts a tri-colored resin case, bezel, and a band with a gradient shift in color inspired by wear and tear. It's packaged in a glyph-inspired protective tin.

Midwest Kids x Hollister

Hollister

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Hollisterco.com and Hollister stores
Price: $9.95-$140

Darryl Brown has just released the second collection of Midwest Kids' ongoing work with Hollister. The capsule is full of unisex, utilitarian-inspired clothing and accessories. Socks, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, bomber jackets, and more that feature special co-branding are now available.

With Vivid Color

Misere Moderne

LOVE + TIME

LOVE+TIME (Photo by Roy Martinez)

Release Date: Available Now
Where to Buy It: LoveAndTimeNewYork.com
Price: $35

LOVE + TIME is a New York City label by Bless Martinez, a student currently studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology. LOVE+TIME recently released a T-shirt that reads "Bumass Consumers/Mediocre Ass Consumers." The shirt makes some tongue in cheek commentary on the current climate of fashion today with a phrase that reads like a motto off a Barbara Kruger or Jenny Holzer piece. "There’s a lot of stale shit that gets love and sells out, but instead of blaming the creator I began to blame the consumer," says Martinez. "You could sell anything to a consumer if you make it hot enough."

