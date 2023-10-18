Best Style Releases This Week: Fear of God Essentials, Supreme x Dickies, and More

From Fear of God Essentials Fall 2023 to the latest Supreme x Dickies collab, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Oct 18, 2023
Fear of God Essentials

With the temperatures continuing to dip, it's crucial to that you're piecing together the perfect wardrobe to keep warm.


There are plenty of great options to consider this week like the latest staples pieces from Fear of God Essentials, Supreme's twist on classic Dickies workwear, colorful knits and jackets from Bodega and Todd Snyder, and Buck Mason's take on archival Eddie Bauer outerwear. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Palace

Palace

Release Date: Oct. 20
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

The fourth drop of Palace's Winter 2023 range is highlighted by a colorblocked Pertex puffer with a bulit-in balaclava, Polartec fleece sets, and a series of knit soccer tops. A collaboration with heritage English homeware brand Wedgwood on items like tea pots and plates featuring a strawberry print rounds out the delivery. 

Fear of God Essentials

Fear of God

Release Date: Oct. 18
Where to Buy It: fearofgod.com
Price: TBD

Fear of God Essentials Fall 2023 arrives this week. A new assortment of staple pieces like hoodies, sweatpants, cable knit sweaters, coach jackets, crewnecks, and more make up the offering. Other stockists will begin to release the latest Essentials gear on Oct. 20. 

Crenshaw Skate Club x LA Chargers

Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: Oct. 24
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $45-$135

Crenshaw Skate Club has collaborated with another hometown sports franchise. This time, the streetwear brand has linked up with the Los Angeles Chargers. The five-piece capsule features T-shirts, hoodies, and skate decks that fuse CSC's signature graphic style with the official logos of the Chargers. Locals can also shop the collection from the Chargers team store at SoFi Stadium now. 

Bodega x Todd Snyder

Bodega

Release Date: Oct. 20
Where to Buy It: Bodega Boston and bdgastore.com
Price: $40-$998

Bodega's latest apparel collection is a collaboration with New York-based label Todd Snyder. Highlights include a wool hunting jacket featuring a layered tree pattern, reversible down bomber jacket with a camo print on one side and quilted olive drab nylon on the other, and a Fair Isle sweater featuring an image of a train. 

Science Project

Science Project

Release Date: Oct. 20
Where to Buy It: scienceprojectco.com
Price: $80-$775

Heginz Janvier's Science Project is releasing its second collection titled "Plain Sight" this Friday. Pieces include boxy mesh football jerseys, marbled jeans, baggy nylon biker pants with drawstring cuffs, nylon puffer vests, grey leather jackets, and more.

Eddie Bauer x Buck Mason

Eddie Bauer

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: eddiebauer.com and buckmason.com
Price: $85-$450

Eddie Bauer's latest collaboration is with Los Angeles-based brand Buck Mason. The capsule of outdoor gear takes cues from Eddie Bauer's deep archive. Highlights include quilted down pants from the '40s, a down flight parka complete with a faux shearling-lined hood, and a box-quilted Yukon jacket from the '50s. 

Supreme x Dickies

Supreme

Release Date: Oct. 19
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme's has linked up with Dickies once again. The Fall 2023 collab features leather work vests, bombers with tonal fur collars, hooded flannels, and more. 

MR PORTER x Throwing Fits

MR PORTER

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: mrporter.com
Price: $42-$2,010

Throwing Fits hosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris have partnered with MR PORTER to curate a collection featuring items made by some of their favorite brands. Exclusive items from brands like Andafterthat, Metalwood, 4SDesigns, Diemme, Kaptain Sunshine, Karu Research, NN07, Ostraya, SECOND / LAYER, and Small Talk Studio are all up for grabs now. 

Advisory Board Crystals x NBA

Advisory Board Crystals

Release Date: Oct. 19
Where to Buy It: advisoryboardcrystals.com
Price: TBD

Advisory Board Crystals is the latest brand to partner with the NBA. The capsule is centered around an unofficial 31st team dubbed the Fantasies. The fictional franchise is represented through a series of apparel including nylon shorts, basketball jerseys, warmup pants, shooting shirts, varsity jackets, hoodies, and more. A crystallized crustacean logo and multicolored stars are common motifs featured across the collection. Accessories like sunglasses, silver chains, and duffle bags will also be available. 

G-Shock x Feature

Casio

Release Date: Oct. 21
Where to Buy It: feature.com
Price: $170

G-Shock has partnered with Las Vegas boutique Feature for a DW69000 inspired by Sin City. The timepiece features a brown resin case and band, gold face, green accents, and a backlight image that reveals Feature's "All Things Good" mantra. A secondary green band can be swapped in that comes complete with numbers to resemble a roulette table. A wider launch through G-Shock Soho and casio.com will take place on Oct. 26. 

Snow Peak 'Bordeaux'

Snow Peak

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: snowpeak.com
Price: $189.95-$239-95

Snow Peak has recently released a US-exclusive collection of Bordeaux items. Fleece zip-ups, insulated shirts, cardigans, pants, and boa hoodies are all available. The color choice is inspired by the earthy autumnal tones of the Bloodgood Japanese Maple tree.

