Casio

Casio is a Japanese electronics brand initially founded in April 1946 as Kashio Seisakujo by Tadao Kashio. It was formally established as Casio Computer Co., Ltd. in June 1957 by the four Kashio brothers (Tadao, Toshio, Kazuo, and Yukio), and is recognized for pioneering digital watches, calculators, and musical instruments. Its G-Shock line, introduced in 1983, set a new standard for rugged timepieces with its shock-resistant construction and bold, utilitarian design, making it a staple in streetwear culture and outdoor activities. Its relevance in streetwear and tech communities comes from collaborations with artists and fashion brands that highlight G-Shock’s distinctive chunky silhouette and multifunctional features. Casio balances technical innovation—like solar power and Bluetooth connectivity—with a design that signals durability and urban style, appealing to collectors and everyday wearers alike.

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Casio's G-SHOCK x Pokémon watch.
Style

Casio's New G-SHOCK x Pokémon Watch Brings 30 Pocket Monsters to Your Wrist

The watch giant has announced a full-sized G-SHOCK built in honor of the popular franchise's 30th anniversary.

Trey Alston22 days ago
A person in a red and white sports jersey with glasses and a black headscarf, set against a warm orange background.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: RSVP Gallery x AGOLDE, Supreme x Mitchell & Ness, and More

Plus, a bomber jacket from s.k. Manor hill, A.P.C. x Casio, waterproof dog coats from Louis Vuitton, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park617 days ago
stance gshock5
Style

G-SHOCK Teams up with STANCE and Sneaker Freaker for an Exclusive Collaboration

G-SHOCK celebrates their 35th anniversary alongside the 15th anniversary of Australia's Sneaker Freaker with a three-way collaboration with STANCE.

Sam Cole2815 days ago
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Style

G-Shock Teams up With Vashtie on a Gold Watch

G-Shock connects with artist Va$htie Cola for this gold wristwatch made for the new generation of entrepreneurs.

Cameron Wolf4245 days ago
Style

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Brings Its Signature Graphics to Limited Edition G-Shock Watches

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan has teamed up with G-Shock Casio to produce two collaborative watches.

jayemkayem4300 days ago
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Style

G-Shock Teams Up With a Rare and Unexpected Japanese Brand for a Dope Timepiece

This collaboration between N.Hoolywood and G-Shock is something we've all been waiting for.

C.Harris4376 days ago
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Pop Culture

CIROC and Casio Made a Breathalyzer Watch to Help You Keep Track of Your Drunkenness

Ciroc and Casio have teamed up to make a breathalyzer watch.

complex4617 days ago
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Pop Culture

Throwback Thursday: '90s Tech Gadgets That Defined Your Childhood

Take a look back at the devices that cultured us throughout the '90s.

Alex Bracetti4685 days ago
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Music

DJ Sliink, Nadus, and the Casio XW-P1

If you know DAD, you know we rock with the Jersey club sound... heavy. Two of the best in that scene are DJs Sliink and Nadus, who we champion on a fa

khrisd4705 days ago
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Style

Stussy and A Bathing Ape Collaborate on G-Shock and T-Shirts

More classics from two of the OG streetwear brands.

Matt Welty4893 days ago
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Pop Culture

Casio Releases G-Shock Smartwatch that Displays Alerts from Your iPhone

Watch game on Inspector Gadget.

Dru Ashe4972 days ago

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