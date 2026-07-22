NIGO® and Casio have turned a cast of four original characters into a full lifestyle merchandise collection, with the NIGO: G-SHOCK Souvenir Collection going live today, Wednesday, July 22, exclusively through the CASIO Online Store.

The collection is built around GORO, ROCK, WANG-TENG, and DUNO, characters NIGO® designed as fictional residents of "CASIO LAB.," a made-up facility framed as the birthplace of the collection's souvenirs. Each character draws its design DNA from a specific G-SHOCK model spanning the brand's history: GORO (pink) traces back to the 1983 DW-5000/5600, ROCK (green) to the 1995 DW-6900, WANG-TENG (orange) to the 2010 GA-110, and DUNO (blue) to the 2019 GA-2100.

The full lineup includes a mix of apparel and accessories. Collector's Figures priced at $45 each depict one character per figure, packaged in a blister pack that converts into a display stand, with all four designed to be shown together as a set. The Four Face Simple T-Shirt runs $50 and comes in White, Black, and Gray in sizes S through XL, with vintage-style character graphics on the front and the G mark printed on the back, representing the characters' tails. A Face Pattern Bandana retails for $13, made from lightweight cotton with an all-over print combining the four faces and the collection logo. The Book Tote is $40, constructed from 12 oz. heavyweight canvas in a size that fits A4 items, and carries the same four-character graphic treatment.