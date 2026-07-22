NIGO® and Casio have turned a cast of four original characters into a full lifestyle merchandise collection, with the NIGO: G-SHOCK Souvenir Collection going live today, Wednesday, July 22, exclusively through the CASIO Online Store.
The collection is built around GORO, ROCK, WANG-TENG, and DUNO, characters NIGO® designed as fictional residents of "CASIO LAB.," a made-up facility framed as the birthplace of the collection's souvenirs. Each character draws its design DNA from a specific G-SHOCK model spanning the brand's history: GORO (pink) traces back to the 1983 DW-5000/5600, ROCK (green) to the 1995 DW-6900, WANG-TENG (orange) to the 2010 GA-110, and DUNO (blue) to the 2019 GA-2100.
The full lineup includes a mix of apparel and accessories. Collector's Figures priced at $45 each depict one character per figure, packaged in a blister pack that converts into a display stand, with all four designed to be shown together as a set. The Four Face Simple T-Shirt runs $50 and comes in White, Black, and Gray in sizes S through XL, with vintage-style character graphics on the front and the G mark printed on the back, representing the characters' tails. A Face Pattern Bandana retails for $13, made from lightweight cotton with an all-over print combining the four faces and the collection logo. The Book Tote is $40, constructed from 12 oz. heavyweight canvas in a size that fits A4 items, and carries the same four-character graphic treatment.
The "NIGO: G-SHOCK" project logo ties the collaboration's identity together in a specific way: the colon between the two names mirrors a digital clock's hour-minute separator, intended to represent the connection between the designer and the watch brand.
The characters first appeared publicly on August 22, 2025, when Casio Europe announced them as part of a new ongoing project centered on G-SHOCK's shock-resistant legacy. An introduction video published that day by Casio's G-SHOCK channel has since pulled more than 324,000 views on YouTube. Short animated films featuring the four characters are also hosted on the official NIGO: G-SHOCK campaign page at gshock.casio.com.
NIGO® founded HUMAN MADE in 2010 and has served as Artistic Director at KENZO since September 2021. His history with G-SHOCK stretches back to the brand's 35th anniversary in 2018, when he worked alongside G-SHOCK creator Kikuo Ibe on a pair of limited translucent watches with an anti-UV coating, capped at 35 units each.
The full Souvenir Collection is available now at the CASIO Online Store.