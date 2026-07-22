GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

NIGO® and G-SHOCK Drop Souvenir Collection Built Around Four Original Characters

GORO, ROCK, WANG-TENG, and DUNO are residents of the fictional "CASIO LAB," and the centerpiece of a new merch line that includes collectibles, apparel, and accessories.

Four colorful cartoon figures with watch faces as heads, numbered 19 and 20, in blue, pink, orange, and green.
gshock.casio.com

NIGO® and Casio have turned a cast of four original characters into a full lifestyle merchandise collection, with the NIGO: G-SHOCK Souvenir Collection going live today, Wednesday, July 22, exclusively through the CASIO Online Store.

The collection is built around GORO, ROCK, WANG-TENG, and DUNO, characters NIGO® designed as fictional residents of "CASIO LAB.," a made-up facility framed as the birthplace of the collection's souvenirs. Each character draws its design DNA from a specific G-SHOCK model spanning the brand's history: GORO (pink) traces back to the 1983 DW-5000/5600, ROCK (green) to the 1995 DW-6900, WANG-TENG (orange) to the 2010 GA-110, and DUNO (blue) to the 2019 GA-2100.

The full lineup includes a mix of apparel and accessories. Collector's Figures priced at $45 each depict one character per figure, packaged in a blister pack that converts into a display stand, with all four designed to be shown together as a set. The Four Face Simple T-Shirt runs $50 and comes in White, Black, and Gray in sizes S through XL, with vintage-style character graphics on the front and the G mark printed on the back, representing the characters' tails. A Face Pattern Bandana retails for $13, made from lightweight cotton with an all-over print combining the four faces and the collection logo. The Book Tote is $40, constructed from 12 oz. heavyweight canvas in a size that fits A4 items, and carries the same four-character graphic treatment.

The "NIGO: G-SHOCK" project logo ties the collaboration's identity together in a specific way: the colon between the two names mirrors a digital clock's hour-minute separator, intended to represent the connection between the designer and the watch brand.

The characters first appeared publicly on August 22, 2025, when Casio Europe announced them as part of a new ongoing project centered on G-SHOCK's shock-resistant legacy. An introduction video published that day by Casio's G-SHOCK channel has since pulled more than 324,000 views on YouTube. Short animated films featuring the four characters are also hosted on the official NIGO: G-SHOCK campaign page at gshock.casio.com.

NIGO® founded HUMAN MADE in 2010 and has served as Artistic Director at KENZO since September 2021. His history with G-SHOCK stretches back to the brand's 35th anniversary in 2018, when he worked alongside G-SHOCK creator Kikuo Ibe on a pair of limited translucent watches with an anti-UV coating, capped at 35 units each.

The full Souvenir Collection is available now at the CASIO Online Store.

Related Stories

Casio's G-SHOCK x Pokémon watch.
Style

Casio's New G-SHOCK x Pokémon Watch Brings 30 Pocket Monsters to Your Wrist

The watch giant has announced a full-sized G-SHOCK built in honor of the popular franchise's 30th anniversary.

Trey Alston31 days ago
"NIGO: From Japan with Love" at the Design Museum - Photocall
Style

Design Museum Unveils Final NIGO x Nike Apparel Drop

The apparel drop is available now online and at the Kensington High Street store.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
A model shows off a Uniqlo T-shirt (UT)
Style

UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90

The capsule pulls high-contrast illustrations and character graphics directly from the Final Saga's currently airing arc.

Trey Alston13 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App