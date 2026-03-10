Joshua Vides Brings His Signature Artistic Style to Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Watches

Joshua Vides’ instantly recognizable artistic style, arguably a natural fit for timepieces, is finally colliding with the G-SHOCK universe.

Specifically, the always-in-demand artist’s signature “Reality to Idea” concept has been incorporated into two different G-SHOCK watch models, the DW5600JV-7 and DW6900JV-1. Both aim to give the general public a shot at wearing approachable works of art on their wrists.

“I’m excited to finally share my collaboration with G-SHOCK with the world,” Vides said in a statement provided to Complex. “Almost two years in the works, I’m proud to ultimately showcase the final product in my backyard, Los Angeles.”