Joshua Vides Brings His Signature Artistic Style to Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Watches

Joshua Vides’ instantly recognizable artistic style, arguably a natural fit for timepieces, is finally colliding with the G-SHOCK universe.
Specifically, the always-in-demand artist’s signature “Reality to Idea” concept has been incorporated into two different G-SHOCK watch models, the DW5600JV-7 and DW6900JV-1. Both aim to give the general public a shot at wearing approachable works of art on their wrists.
“I’m excited to finally share my collaboration with G-SHOCK with the world,” Vides said in a statement provided to Complex. “Almost two years in the works, I’m proud to ultimately showcase the final product in my backyard, Los Angeles.”
Select features on the two Vides-ified watches include a shock-resistant structure, impressive water resistance up to 200 meters, an LED backlight, and more. Each model will run you $180, with the collection set to be formally unveiled at a special pop-up event on March 13 and 14. Following that, the watches will be available online and at G-SHOCK’s SoHo store, plus at additional select retailers, starting March 16.
Just over a year ago, Vides made headlines in connection with the launch of “Check Engine Light,” which he said at the time should be considered his “best solo show” yet. The project, per Vides, was both self-funded and self-produced.
With over 245,000 followers on Instagram, Vides has remained a frequently enlisted artist when it comes to high-profile collaborations, including with the NBA and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Below, get a closer look at the full Joshua Vides and G-SHOCK collaboration.