A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Trophy Room

Most of us probably can't afford a Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer rookie card in excellent condition, but how about a pair of Air Jordans inspired by one?







Trophy Room's Air Jordan 1 Low channeling the collectible from the '80s tops this week's release calendar. Other great pairs worth paying attention to include an AE 1 nodding to some T'wolves throwbacks, the return of Michael Chang's iconic Reebok Pumps, Crocs by Futura, and more.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.