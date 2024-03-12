A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Velocity Blue' Adidas AE 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Most of us probably can't afford a Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer rookie card in excellent condition, but how about a pair of Air Jordans inspired by one?
Trophy Room's Air Jordan 1 Low channeling the collectible from the '80s tops this week's release calendar. Other great pairs worth paying attention to include an AE 1 nodding to some T'wolves throwbacks, the return of Michael Chang's iconic Reebok Pumps, Crocs by Futura, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy