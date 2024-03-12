A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Velocity Blue' Adidas AE 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mar 12, 2024
Via Trophy Room

Most of us probably can't afford a Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer rookie card in excellent condition, but how about a pair of Air Jordans inspired by one? 


Trophy Room's Air Jordan 1 Low channeling the collectible from the '80s tops this week's release calendar. Other great pairs worth paying attention to include an AE 1 nodding to some T'wolves throwbacks, the return of Michael Chang's iconic Reebok Pumps, Crocs by Futura, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

Via Trophy Room

Price: $140
When: Raffle ends Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. 
Where: Trophy Room
What You Need to Know: Trophy Room's latest Air Jordan collab is an Air Jordan 1 Low. The pair takes inspiration from Michael Jordan's highly-coveted 1986 Fleer rookie card. It features a white leather upper, red satin overlays on the toe and eyestay, shiny sail polyester on the tongue, a black heel panel, and a black Swoosh stitched on each side panel. Branding hits include a gold Wings logo on the heel tab, Trophy Room logo on the lateral toe, and Michael Jordan's signature on the lateral heel. Furthering the storytelling, the pair will even come packaged in a box that resembles a pack of 1986 Fleer cards. 

End x Hoka

Via End. Clothing

Price: $180-$199
When: Thursday, March 14
Where: End. Launches
What You Need to Know: End Clothing's first collaboration with Hoka is dropping this Thursday. The green and tan colorways that outfit the Mafate Speed 2 and Kaha Low are inspired by off-road terrains in the desert and jungle. Design elements like Vibram Megagrip soles and Gore-Tex liners make sure these are geared for the outdoors. 

Futura Laboratories x Crocs

Via Crocs

Price: $85
When: Thursday, March 14 at 12 p.m.
Where: crocs.com
What You Need to Know: If you missed the exclusive drop on Complex Shop on Monday, you will get another chance at Futura's Crocs collab on Thursday afternoon. The legendary artist covers two pairs of the Crocs Classic Clog in a graffiti print. Both come complete with six Jibbitz including nebulous symbols and Futura's Pointman. 

A Cold Wall x Converse Weapon

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A Cold Wall is the latest collaborator to put its spin on the Converse Weapon. The '80s basketball silhouette has been retooled into a low-top. It features a grey crinkled nylon upper, tonal suede overlays, a semi-translucent sole,  brick-colored liner, and minimal lacing system. Co-branding can be seen on the tongue tags, medial heel, and insoles. 

Adidas AE 1 'Velocity Blue'

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest colorway of Anthony Edwards' popular AE 1 is inspired by throwback Timberwolves jerseys. Velocity Blue covers the entire upper and a green Adidas logo can be seen stamped on the heel. 

Reebok Court Victory Pump

Via Reebok

Price: $160
When: Friday, March 15 
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Michael Chang's iconic Reebok Court Pump Victory is making its return later this week to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The '90s tennis sneaker stays true to the original with a white leather upper, green and fluorescent yellow accents, and tennis ball pump on the tongue. 

Nike Lunar Roam 'Dark Smoke Grey'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Lunar Roam arrives in a muted black and grey colorway. The everyday styling is accented by subtle 3M hits on the tongue and heel tab.

Air Jordan 3 'Green Glow'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest colorway of the Air Jordan 3 takes cues from the OG "Black Cement" colorway. The difference is that this pair swaps out the red accents in favor of Green Glow hits that sort of resemble Tiffany's iconic shade of blue. 

