Futura's Next Crocs Collab Drops Next Week

After releasing a limited Pollex Clog collab with Salehe Bembury last month, Futura and Crocs have another project arriving soon.

Shown here are the two Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clog colorways that are releasing next week. Futura's iconic graffiti print covers the entirety of the popular silhouette, with one pair dressed in a green and purple and the other in all-white. Like other Crocs Classic Clog releases, this pair also comes with a set of removable Jibbitz that can be applied to the forefoot. Futura Laboratories branding also makes an appearance on the silhouette's heel strap.

In addition to the aforementioned Classic Clog colorways, Futura is also collaborating with Nike SB on a colorful SB Dunk Low dropping later this year.

Readers will be able to cop these two Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clog collabs starting on March 11 exclusively at Futuralaboratories.com and via the Complex Shop. The collab will also launch on March 14 at Crocs.com.