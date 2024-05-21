A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Elkins' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

May 21, 2024
Via Nike

This week of sneaker releases has shaped up to be one of the biggest of 2024, so far. We are getting new pairs from a handful of the biggest collaborators in the space right now. 


Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Wales Bonner are each releasing new sneakers throughout the week. Veterans like WTAPS and Futura are also dropping off their latest pairs with Hoka and Nike SB, respectively. We're even getting the return of an iconic basketball sneaker from the 2010s, the "Weatherman" KD 4. 


Inevitably, you won't be able to add all of these to your rotation. Be a bit more fiscally responsible than that. But there is certainly something here for everyone. Get all of the details on these drops, and more, below. 

Via Nike

TMNT x Adidas Superstar

Wales Bonner x Adidas

Via Adidas

Price: $180-$250
When: Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Wales Bonner is releasing yet another collection with Adidas. This time, it isn't just about Sambas either. The range is inspired by East African runners and recontextualizes various silhouettes from the Adidas archive for the modern day. The standouts from this drop are the yellow and baby blue pairs of the SL 76, which both feature wide mesh uppers, suede overlays, and black leather details. There are also two new colorways of the Samba, cream with blue stripes and tan with cream stripes. Two-toned pairs of the Samba Millennium highlighted by the wavy lines across its leather upper round out the offering. 

Nike KD 4 'Weatherman'

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Foot Locker and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the best signature sneakers of the 2010s is returning in one of its best colorways this week. Originally released in 2011, we are being treated to a retro release of the "Weatherman" KD 4. The pair is known for its doppler radar patterns that cover the heel, tongue, and strap. The theme is inspired by the hypothetical scenario of Kevin Durant pursuing his second career choice in meteorology. Can you imagine Durant as a weather man instead of a generational scorer in the NBA?

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 'Rio'

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: J Balvin's latest Air Jordan collab hits shelves on Wednesday. This Air Jordan 3 is nicknamed after his son, Rio. The black leather upper and vibrant gradient pattern on the heel are meant to represent the sunsets in his hometown of Medellín. Finishing touches include a bright orange outsole, Balvin's smiley face logo on the right heel, and OG "Nike Air" branding on the left heel. 

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Futura has an extensive history with Nike that dates back to the 2000s and includes grails like the "Unkle" SB Dunk High. But his latest work on the SB Dunk Low might be the most vibrant to date. Canvas overlays are covered in multicolored artwork by the legendary artist. His recognizable signature is etched on the lateral heel and tongue tags. The logo of his brand, Futura Laboratories, also appears on the medial heel. 

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Handball Spezial

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sporty & Rich is dropping off three pairs of the Adidas Handball Spezial that are perfect for the summertime rotation. Pastelle green and pink pairs will be up for grabs in addition to a classic black option. Each features suede uppers, cream detailing, gold foil Sporty & Rich branding stamped on the lateral side panels, and sits atop gum bottoms. 

Nike Air 180 'Ultramarine'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air 180 is returning true-to-OG form as part of Nike's recently introduced "Cult Classics" series. The "Ultramarine" colorway appears as close to its original look in 1991 as we have ever seen from a retro release. The "Ultramarine" 180s last dropped in 2018. 

WTAPS x Hoka

Via Hoka

Price: TBD
When: Friday, May 24
Where: hoka.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Japanese streetwear brand WTAPS is Hoka's latest collaborator. The label put its spin on the Anacapa GTX hiking sneaker and Ora Luxe slide. Each is available in a black and olive green option. Branding has been kept to a minimum—the most outward example is WTAPS' signature crossbones that on the straps of the Ora Luxe. The Anacapa GTX boasts functional elements like Gore-Tex uppers and a Vibram Megagrip sole. 

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Elkins'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Travis Scott strayed away from the brown and tan for his latest Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. This time, the pair is inspired by the colors of Elkins High School, the school in Missouri City, Texas that Travis Scott attended in the 2000s. It features a white leather upper, canary yellow overlays, and blue reverse Swoosh to represent the Elkins Knights. 

Air Jordan 12 'Taxi Flip'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has given an ever-so-subtle tweak to the original "Taxi" colorway of the Air Jordan 12. This particular retro release will feature the usual white leather upper and black shroud, but replaces the gold eyelets with silver ones and adds a small pop of red on the midsole. 

