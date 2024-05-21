A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

This week of sneaker releases has shaped up to be one of the biggest of 2024, so far. We are getting new pairs from a handful of the biggest collaborators in the space right now.







Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Wales Bonner are each releasing new sneakers throughout the week. Veterans like WTAPS and Futura are also dropping off their latest pairs with Hoka and Nike SB, respectively. We're even getting the return of an iconic basketball sneaker from the 2010s, the "Weatherman" KD 4.





Inevitably, you won't be able to add all of these to your rotation. Be a bit more fiscally responsible than that. But there is certainly something here for everyone. Get all of the details on these drops, and more, below.