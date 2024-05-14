A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Elkins' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 to the Futura x Nike SB Dunk, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

May 14, 2024
Via Nike

This week's lineup of sneaker releases is perfect for fans who can't get enough of collaborations.

The drops include the much anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Elkins" colorway, the Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low, and the Korn x Adidas Campus 2.0. Other notable drops include the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low and LaMelo Ball's Puma LaFrancé lifestyle sneaker. 

Grab a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Korn x Adidas Campus 2.0

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Wednesday, May 15
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Korn and Adidas are releasing their second collaborative footwear and apparel capsule on Wednesday. For the footwear portion, the project includes a grey-based Campus 2.0, a co-branded t-shirt, a hat, and socks.

Victor Wembanyama x Nike Zoom G.T. Hustle 2

Via Nike

Price: $170
When: Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The newly-minted NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama's first Nike sneaker release arrives this week in the form of a player-exclusive Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 colorway. The sneaker features an intergalactic aesthetic as a nod to his "Alien" nickname. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Ivory Snake'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: As part of Nike's "Cult Classics" series, the brand is rereleasing the iconic "Ivory Snake" Air Force 1 Low on Thursday. The colorway first dropped in 1996 and was last reissued in 2019. It features a predominantly white color scheme offset by faux snakeskin details on the Swoosh and heel tab.

LaMelo Ball x Puma LaFrancé 'Amour'

Via Puma

Price: $110
When: Friday, May 17
Where: Puma.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: LaMelo Ball is releasing his first Puma lifestyle shoe, the LaFrancé on Friday. The inaugural drop will arrive in a tonal red makeup designed to help wearers stand out from the crowd.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Elkins'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, May 17
Where: Select Jordan Brand retailers
What You Need to Know: Travis Scott is introducing a new iteration of his ever-popular Air Jordan 1 collab this week with the women's-exclusive "Elkins" colorway. The shoe is dressed in the Lawrence E. Elkins High School colors, which is the rapper's alma mater.

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Select Nike SB retailers
What You Need to Know: After months of anticipation, Futura and Nike SB's latest SB Dunk Low collab is finally releasing this week. The sneaker features a canvas upper decorated with Futura's signature graffiti details covering the overlay panels. Futura branding also appears on the tongue, the heel counter, and the footbed.

Air Jordan 11 Low 'Space Jam'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is introducing a new low-top version of the original "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 this weekend as part of its Summer 2024 retro offerings. The sneaker dons its traditional black-based upper offset by royal hits on the tongue, and an icy translucent outsole.

Adidas CampusNike BasketballTravis ScottNike Air Force 1 LowFuturaNike Sb DunkAir Jordan 1 LowAir Jordan 11 LowSneaker Releases

