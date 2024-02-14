Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy, Corteiz, Who Decides War, and More

A roundup of the best drops this week from brands like Supreme, Corteiz, Who Decides War, and more.

Feb 14, 2024
Supreme, Stüssy

There's been so much going on during New York Fashion Week. Who could have ever expected Beyoncé to pull up to Luar's Fall/Winter 2024 show? Hopefully, you caught a glimpse of Tommy Hilfiger's amazing runway show on Friday, which had guests like Sage Elsesser in attendance. Even if you weren't paying attention to New York Fashion Week, you've likely been thinking of New York style ever since Playboi Carti stepped out in a Pelle Pelle.

Now that New York Fashion Week is ending today, it's time to look away from runway shows and check out some of the best style releases this week. Brands like Supreme and Stüssy are releasing the first drops from their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Corteiz has dropped a limited edition Valentine's Day-themed collection that is only available on Feb. 14. If you're hunting for a new jacket, there's also great releases to consider from brands like Avirex and Stone Island.

Check out details on how to cop all these releases, and others from brands like Midwest Kids and Homerun, below.

Supreme

Corteiz

Corteiz

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Crtz.xyz
Price: £12-£750 (Approx. $15-$940)

Corteiz's latest drop is a Valentine's Day-themed collection that will only be available until the end of today. Pink iterations of the brand's most popular products, like its Elitework jacket and Alcatraz cargos, are currently on sale. A standout from the label's latest drop is the baby blue iteration of its popular leather Skydive jacket. 

Stüssy

Homerun

Homerun

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: 366 Graham Avenue or Homerun-nyc.com
Price: $120-$1,800

Homerun, a new clothing boutique in Brooklyn that specializes in selling limited artist editions and streetwear by notable graffiti writers, has just released a Lunar New Year-themed collection. Logo hoodies spelling out Homerun and hoodies commemorating the Year of The Dragon are now available. A standout piece from Homerun's latest drop is a 1/1 custom red Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket that boasts yellow embroidered art from WANTO 246 and ADEK BTM. Aside from this drop, Homerun also became the first retailer to carry Noreen Seabrook's highly-coveted rugs.

Avirex

Avirex.

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Avirex.com
Price: $98-$1,498

Although Lunar New Year has come and gone, that doesn't mean you can't still pick up some amazing pieces that commemorate the Year of The Dragon. Just look towards Avirex. The iconic leather jacket label returned this month with its "Twin Dragon" capsule. The marquee piece to pay attention to here is a gray leather jacket featuring a gigantic black dragon graphic. Anyone who's looking for more affordable offerings can also look towards a black hoodie and white T-shirt with the dragon graphic.

Stone Island

Stone Island

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: StoneIsland.com and select Stone Island stores
Price: $315-$2,165

Stone Island has just released its latest Spring/Summer 2024 "Ghost" capsule collection. The monochromatic Stone Island range takes a less is more approach to design. All garments are designed with one tone and centered on two special fabrics. One is Cupro Raso, a military fabric derived from cotton fibers that feels like silk. It's incorporated on pieces like a zip-up bomber with PrimaLoft padding to create the sense of light volume. The other fabric emphasized within this capsule is O-Ventile, an all organic cotton that is compact and used to craft breathable and waterproof uniforms. A standout O-Ventile piece is a field jacket cut with kimono sleeves to broaden its back.

Who Decides War

Futura x Crocs Pollex by Salehe Bembury

Noah x Puma

Noah/Collier Schorr

Release Date: Feb. 15
Where to Buy It: NoahNY.com and Noah stores
Price: TBD

Days after Noah unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 line, it's now releasing its latest collaboration with Puma. Their latest collection continues to explore Puma's archive. Standouts include six-pocket Dungarees made from cotton twill and a nylon shell Coach Jacket that boasts a sherpa liner. Graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants are also available. Of course, footwear is apart of the offering. Noah brings back Puma's Arizona with a supple cashmere-suede upper in navy blue, a contrasting leather Formstrip in powder blue, and a gum outsole. A wrestling-inspired Puma boot is also available in a grey and white colorway. Accessories include a merino wool cycling cap and a duffle bag.

Midwest Kids x Lids x Mitchell & Ness

Midwest Kids

Release Date: Feb. 15
Where to Buy It: 50 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Price: TBD

Of course, Daryl Brown's Midwest Kids will be representing the region during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Anyone who's in town can treat themselves to exclusive Midwest Kids x Mitchell & Ness merch that will only be sold at a pop-up in Indianapolis between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19. Hats, hoodies, T-shirts, gym shorts, and more exclusive merch will be available.

