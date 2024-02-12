Supreme's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: Futura, The Muppets, and More

Ahead of its in-store rollout later this week, Supreme has launched the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which boasts collaborations with everyone from The Muppets to Futura.

The Big Logo Chenille Varsity Jacket (featuring original artwork from Cactus Plant Flea Market), the Brushed Argyle Zip-Up Vest, the Gem-Studded Leather Jacket, the GORE-TEX Taped Seam Shell Jacket (featuring a banjo-armed Kermit on the back), the AOI Hooded Work Jacket, and the Muppets Fleece Jacket.

See a selection of lookbook shots below. The full collection will be available in stores and online starting Feb. 15. For Japan and Seoul in-store shoppers, the launch is slated for Feb. 17.