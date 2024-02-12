Supreme Spring/Summer 2024: the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

From collaborations with 'The Muppets' to Ducati motorcycles, here's what caught our eyes from Supreme's latest season.

By 
Feb 12, 2024

The day has come. Supreme has finally unveiled its new season.

As always, there is plenty to unpack after flipping through the lookbook and preview for Supreme Spring/Summer 2024. We have not one, but two pieces of outerwear featuring The Muppets. Futura rekindles his long-standing partnership with the streetwear brand for some new items that may answer the shots fired by Palace a few weeks ago. Have enough clothes? There are even official ICEE machines and Ducati motorcycle gloves highlighting the new batch of accessories.

It isn’t all great. We also got a first look at a lackluster Nike Air Max Dn collab, Supreme once again took some not-so-subtle inspiration from Pelle Pelle without tapping the brand for an official collab, and there was no sign of the rumored Margiela MM6 project. All in all, this season certainly didn’t blow us away, but if you’re a longtime Supreme fan, this is the type of offering you’ve likely come to expect. There’s going to be a handful of pieces that will get you excited, but that doesn’t come without a few duds mixed in.

Check out more of our initial thoughts on Supreme Spring/Summer 2024, below.

The Muppets Collab Is Fun and the Pieces are Actually Good

It’s not easy being green. It also isn’t easy to make clothing with The Muppets on it that doesn’t look like you grabbed it off the rack at Box Lunch or Hot Topic, but Supreme did it. Is an adult wearing some The Muppets gear still pretty ridiculous no matter what? Yes. But if I’m going to lean into my whimsical nostalgia, I want to be rocking this Real Tree-esque Gore-Tex shell jacket with Kermit strumming a banjo on my back. The rainbow fleece covered in the cast of iconic characters is just as amazing. At first glance, you might not even realize that Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the gang are even on it. The least exciting item is a graphic T-shirt, but at least they showed Rowlf some love instead of just going with one of the usual suspects like Fozzie or Kermit. Nothing will top the classic Kermit photo T-shirt from 2008, but Supreme deserves props for not just slapping some licensed images on T-shirts and hoodies and calling it a day for this Muppets capsule. This is a pop culture collab done right. —Mike DeStefano

Supreme Lets Futura Do the Talking

Via Supreme

Any diehard Supreme fan knows what’s up when they see that bold handstyle. Futura has been consistently collaborating with Supreme since the beginning. So it was only right to see the New York City graffiti legend grace the brand’s first seasonal collection that marks its 30th year in business. Supreme nerds are likely most excited (or devastated depending on how you look at it) about the return of the Futura Box Logo. Futura’s take on the Supreme’s beloved motif was not widely released, and originally came in just black and white colors at the opening of the Hong Kong store Silly Thing in December 2006. Since they are incredibly hard to find, the OG ones being sold on Grailed right now are listed at as much as $3,000. 

Box logo T-shirts aside, Supreme’s also releasing New Era fitteds, embroidered hooded sweatshirts, cotton knit sweaters, and an Alpha Industries fishtail parka with Futura’s graffiti. When looking through these pieces, one can’t help but notice what Futura wrote. It doesn’t seem coincidental that Supreme introduced their lookbook with Futura’s T-shirt reading “You was raised off our shit.” While it could be a coincidence, it does feel aptly timed after Palace dissed the brand when it rolled out its own Spring/Summer 2024 preview two weeks ago. —Lei Takanashi

Can’t Afford a Ducati? How About an ICEE Machine?

This isn’t anything new, but we can’t help but get excited about the new lineup of accessories every time Supreme unveils its latest season. You can always expect the range of Box Logo-clad items to run the gamut from practical to comically unnecessary and Spring/Summer 2024 is no different. The obvious standout is the Ducati motorcycle that definitely just exists so Supreme can say, “Hey, look at what we did this time.” A regular Streetfighter V4 S starts at $27,795. It’s safe to assume the Supreme one will cost a bit more. Who the hell is really buying that? We could see the Ducati leather gloves becoming a popular item, but the more nostalgic accessories are what really grab our attention. The ICEE mascot wearing a Box Logo sweater on an official slushie machine—incredible. A waterproof disposable camera is the perfect thing to pack for summer vacation to capture all of your new memories. Who doesn’t want to relive their recess glory days with an official Supreme kickball or time on the bus ride home with a mini game of Tetris? Ultimately, this stuff is all super silly, but it always brings a smile to our faces. That counts for something. —Mike DeStefano

Supreme’s Nike Air Max Dn Collab Is Underwhelming

Via Supreme

The Air Max Dn is the newest innovation in Nike’s iconic Air Max lineage. The Dn is set to make its retail debut on March 26 for Air Max Day. But many people have also been awaiting a first look at the rumored Supreme collab. The Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook gave us just that. Unfortunately, it seems like Supreme sort of phoned this one in. The black colorway has a giant Supreme logo etched across the side in contrasting white dots. That’s it. If it feels familiar, that’s because the last time Supreme was tasked with creating its take on a new Nike sneaker, the Flyknit Lunar in 2013, it essentially did the same exact thing. Obviously, a Supreme collab is supposed to bring energy to the new model. This Air Max Dn will probably excite some people. But if we’re being honest, who really wants “Supreme” written across their sneakers? They almost feel like some Temu special. For what it’s worth, we think the SB Darwin Low collab coming this season is much better. We’ll be going after those instead. —Mike DeStefano

When Will Supreme Cut Pelle Pelle the Check?

Via Supreme

If there’s one thing we can expect from Supreme nearly every season, it’s releasing another tough leather jacket that looks like it was pulled right off the racks of Blue Jeans or Genesis in the 2000s. This season, Supreme’s dropping a gem-studded lambskin leather jacket that seems to be inspired by the distinct style of Pelle Pelle coats by Marc Buchanan. Supreme has referenced Pelle Pelle several times over the years—the most notable being the studded “Uptown” leather jacket released in Spring/Summer 2016. At this point, it feels like a proper Supreme x Pelle Pelle collaboration should come to fruition, especially since Pelle Pelle relaunched in 2022. If Palace can collaborate with Avirex, why can’t Supreme link up with the originators that set the mold in the first place? It’s not like Supreme hasn’t done it before. Just peep the brand’s collaborations with B.B. Simon. While this Y2K-esque leather jacket will surely resonate with many, a Pelle Pelle x Supreme piece would truly set the streets on fire. We’re praying to see it happen one day. —Lei Takanashi

Supreme Always Shows Love to Its Lower East Side Roots

Via Supreme

Whether it’s Clayton Patterson or Martin Wong, Supreme is always collaborating with talented artists who have historically represented Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It makes sense that Supreme constantly taps into LES culture, since it was born in the neighborhood. This season, Supreme’s giving another iconic Lower East Sider his flowers by releasing a viscose button-up shirt featuring mosaic artwork by Jim Power. Anyone who has spent time around St. Mark's Place or the East Village is familiar with Power’s work. Since 1985, Power has been known as the “Mosaic Man” for decorating the sidewalks of the LES with distinct mosaics found on everything from lampposts to building stoops. The Vietnam veteran and East Village resident quickly became so beloved that the New York City Department of Transportation commissioned him to decorate up to 80 light poles in the East Village in 1988. In 2004, Mayor Bloomberg inducted Power into the City Lore's People's Hall of Fame. Many of Power’s works commemorate historic New York City events, bygone landmarks, and LES institutions. To this day, you can follow Power’s “Mosaic Trail” and see his public art throughout the East Village. —Lei Takanashi

The World’s Game Was a Huge Inspiration

Via Supreme

Soccer is the world’s game. So, as Supreme continues to expand its reach around the globe, it only makes sense that it taps into the beloved sport even more for inspiration. Supreme has done plenty of soccer apparel before. They even released a ball with Umbro in 2022. But we couldn’t help but notice the amount of soccer-related pieces that were featured in Supreme Spring/Summer 2024. The best of the bunch are the T-shirt, all-over print jersey, and camp cap honoring late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona. You don’t have to be a diehard soccer fan to know how iconic Maradona is. It’s also great to see Supreme officially acknowledge such an important individual from soccer history. This is something they used to do more often with other sports a few decades ago, like the T-shirt featuring NBA legend Patrick Ewing from 2002 or boxer Jake LaMotta in 2006, so it’s cool to see them go back in that direction again for a mini Maradona capsule.

There are also multiple soccer jerseys, matching shorts, and satin tracksuits that nod to classic European soccer style. We aren’t here to give Bloke-core a co-sign or say that you need every single one of these items, but we’re never going to look past a well-executed soccer jersey. —Mike DeStefano

Will the Supreme x Maison Margiela Rumor Come to Fruition?

SupremeNike Air MaxPelle PelleThe MuppetsDucatiCactus Plant Flea MarketFuturaPalace Skateboards

Latest in Style